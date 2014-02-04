Back to Artists

Shaggy

Real Name
Orville Richard Burrell
Alias Name
Mr. Boombastic
Date of Birth
Jan. 1, 1970 - Age 54
Hometown
Flatbush, Brooklyn, New York City
Label
major
Artist Bio

Shaggy requires little introduction - or does he? Whether you're familiar or not, you'll no doubt recognize his infectious hit singles "Angel", "Boombastic" and, most importantly, the timeless tale of sexual escapades gone awry, "It Wasn't Me". Since stepping foot in the game in the early nineties, the reggae-pop / dancehall / hip-hop artist has released... and worked with the likes of... and many more. The last we heard of him was the August 2013 single "You Girl", featuring Ne-Yo. He's currently working on an upcoming album titled Sly And Robbie Presents: Shaggy Out Of Many, One Music. Stay tuned for the future endeavours of Mr. Boombastic.
Top Songs
