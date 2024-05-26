Dave East & Mike & Keys Tease Their Project Again With Reggae-Flavored "DANGEROUS RIDDIM" Featuring Shaggy

It feels like Dave East has built up a more than respectable career all while flying under the radar. You cannot really classify him as an underground rapper, but he is not totally mainstream either. He has an instantly recognizable voice in addition to floating in between lyrically focused hip-hop and trap. Dave East has had an interesting journey and its partially because of tracks like "DANGEROUS RIDDIM."

This is the latest and second single from his and Mike & Keys forthcoming album APT 6E. This collaboration effort with the Los Angeles, California based producing duo is expected to be out this year. However, there remains to be a true release date or speculated month so far. The lead single, "SO MUCH CHANGED" with Stacy Barthe dropped in early May.

Listen To "DANGEROUS RIDDIM" By Dave East, Mike & Keys, & Shaggy

That track was more pure-bred East Coast hip-hop, whereas "DANGEROUS RIDDIM" is a blend of rap and reggae. Instrumentally, it is very colorful and grand with its horns and drums. Shaggy, the guest feature this time around, brings it with speedy flows and bellowing vocals. Dave raps about going down the wrong path in life and how it can lead to a world of issues. It is both a stunning but dark track and sure to be a hit on the album when it drops.

What are your thoughts on "DANGEROUS RIDDIM" by Dave East, Mike & Keys, and Shaggy? Is this his best song as of late, why or why not? Does this get you excited for Dave's upcoming album APT 6E? Who had the strongest performance on the record? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Key Glock. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on in the music world.

Quotable Lyrics:

Watch how sick they get, you park a Lambo or the Wraith come out

I walk through the trenches, sat on benches, all my chains was out (All my chains)

Drugs and money, just be careful, know that that's a dangerous route (Danger)

A lot of us won't make it out

They watch your every move, learn how to fake 'em out (Fake 'em out)

Got n**** doin' life, ain't get to live, wish I could break 'em out

