Dave East has always been one to strive for greatness, constantly pushing himself to grow and become better with every endeavour. The New Yorker’s latest album, Fortune Favors the Bold, attests to that, bringing 24 titles from East and a selection of impressive collaborators to the table. He teased the LP with singles like “Rich Problems,” “DAMN,” and “WDGAF” featuring G-Eazy, but the best arrived today (July 14) across all streaming platforms.

Kid Capri and Cordae both came through to help their friend out, and Coi Leray followed up her sophomore album with an appearance on “Sex So Good.” Immediately after that, we hear from Ghostface Killah, Stacy Barthe, and Kalyan Arnold on “Good Good Good,” which is followed shortly after by Tyga’s “HUSTLERS” verse. Later on in East’s tracklist we also hear from Ty Dolla Sign and Jadakiss, though the songs that the lyricist handles on his own are worth listening to as well.

“You’ve got to be bold. Don’t let anyone tell you that you can’t do something. Don’t let your environment box you in, don’t wait on anybody to hand s**t to you. I was in the projects with nothing,” East reflected upon releasing his new album. “My daughters will never even smell the projects or know anything about the life I lived. Tomorrow isn’t promised. In the meantime, I’m going to put out some s**t that will be here forever,” he added.

Check out Dave East’s collaboration with Jadakiss on Fortune Favors the Bold above, or check out the full LP on Spotify/Apple Music. After you’ve listened, tell us what your top three favourite titles from the tracklist are in the comments. For more HNHH release recommendations, tap back in later this weekend to stream our Fire Emoji and R&B Season playlists.

Fortune Favors the Bold Tracklist:

Here I Go Interlude Come 2 Far (feat. Kid Capri) Pops Interlude Still Here Long Way (feat. Cordae) DAMN Sex So Good (feat. Coi Leray) Good Good Good (feat. Ghostface Killah, Stacy Barthe, & Kalyan Arnold) Pops Interlude Pt. 2 HUSTLERS (feat. Tyga) WDGAF (feat. G-Eazy) Kairi Interlude Can’t Make This Up Still Outside Interlude Dope Boy Million Off Rap Good Things (feat. Ty Dolla Sign) Rich Problems Weirdos (feat. Jadakiss) Thru The Mud It’s A Lot Like A Rose Letter 2 Kobi Hallway Piss – Bonus Track

