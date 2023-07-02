By the middle of the month, Dave East plans to make his mark on the hip-hop industry with his Fortune Favors The Bold album. We’ve previously heard the New Yorker reflecting on the struggles of being wealthy in his “Rich Problems” single and giving us a sequel to a previous Nipsey Hussle and Bino Rideaux collaboration in the form of “Clarity Pt. 2.” On top of that, the legendary lyricist also had some fun remixing Lil Uzi Vert’s “Just Wanna Rock” alongside Nino Man.

This New Music Friday (June 30), East finally tapped in with G-Eazy for the first time, giving us a summer banger called “WDGAF.” As the title suggests, the track finds the artists chiefly trading braggadocious bars about their luxurious lifestyles, allowing them to take a carefree approach to things. “When they see me in the street, they be callin’ out my name / Back the f**k up, you keep foggin’ out my frame,” the “Perfect” hitmaker cautions his over-eager fans.

Dave East and G-Eazy’s First Collab, “WDGAF,” is Here

For his part, G-Eazy keeps his bars short and simple. “Karats, baguettes, I’m there to collect / We fly overseas, I Paris the jet,” he rhymes on the second verse. “She f**kin’ a rapper, her parents upset / She lie to her man, she still got me on her breath,” he continues before reuniting with East for one final chorus.

Check out Dave East’s “WDGAF” music video featuring G-Eazy above, or add the collab to your Spotify/Apple Music playlist. Would you like to hear more songs from the East/West Coast duo? Let us know in the comments, and find more HNHH release recommendations on our Fire Emoji update at the link below.

Quotable Lyrics:

Look, I do it so big, you would’ve thought I signed with Diddy

Only hit it once and she got Pablo on her ti**ies

Flowers by the union, I’m like Ralo in my city

If she swallow, I might I follow, I got oallows in this semis

