Dave East Teases Another New Tape With Hustler Anthem "SO MUCH CHANGED" Assisted By Mike & Keys & Stacy Barthe

Dave East is one of New York's hardest working rappers going right now and "SO MUCH CHANGED" shows that blue-collar mentality tenfold. This is the Harlem resident's latest release, and it doubles as a lead single for yet another new project. The "Phone Jumpin" artist is teaming up with a new producer this time around for Apt 6E. This time around, Harry Fraud of 2 Piece is being replaced by the equally talented duo Mike & Keys.

There is no release date yet, but hopefully the gap in between this single and the final product will not be too unbearable. Also joining Dave East on this effort is frequent rap chorus expert and singer Stacy Barthe. Many hip-hop heads will remember her most for her beautiful contributions to the late Nipsey Hussle track "Victory Lap." On "SO MUCH CHANGED," Dave raps with a lot of passion and at a perfect pace to boot.

Listen To "SO MUCH CHANGED" By Dave East, Mike & Keys, & Stacy Barthe

You can almost hear a bit of Tupac's influence shining through from the flow side of things. East was clearly not shy to pay homage to one of the pillars of the genre in a promotional IG post for the track. "Rest In Paradise Tupac Amaru Shakur," East wrote. All of the elements are working in harmony on this gritty track, especially the bouncy and punchy Mike & Keys beat.

What are your thoughts on this brand-new single "SO MUCH CHANGED" by Dave East, Mike & Keys, and Stacy Barthe? Is this one of his better tracks as of late, why or why not? Does this get you excited for his upcoming project, Apt 6E? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Dave East. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on in the music world.

Quotable Lyrics:

Came up from nothin', n****s never gave me anything (Nah)

Don't talk about it, I get mad

Lord done blessed me with this paper (Blessed)

Had to be the way I am, it's in my nature (It's in my nature)

I know these n****s wanna stop the way I eat (Uh-huh)

I'm real, I cannot sleep and everyday is just a struggle

