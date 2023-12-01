Dave East And Cruch Calhoun Team Up For "30 For 30"

East Harlem, New York rapper Dave East is another of those grimy lyricists that just produces consistency. Since 2010, he has been dropping tons of projects, sometimes multiple times a year. 2023 has been another one of the instances for East. Back in the middle of July, he dropped a lengthy project, Fortune Favors the Bold.

That tape brought on the likes of Ty Dolla $ign, Jadakiss, G-Eazy, Tyga, Coi Leray, Cordae, Ghostface Killah, and more. His aggressive tone across a good deal of the tracks is something that fans have been accustomed to for years and it delivered in a big way. Now, with the success of that album, he is back with presumably one more before the end of 2023. However, he is not doing it alone.

Listen To 30 For 30 By Dave East And Cruch Calhoun

He taps one of his frequent collaborators, Cruch Calhoun, for a tight 14-track record, 30 For 30. He is not too far away Dave, growing up in New Jersey. There are a handful of features. Some of those include Mike & Keys, Buda & Grandz, J Stone, and more. Give it a try above.

30 For 30 Tracklist:

30 for 30 Shouts to Me All I Need My Section How it Feel with Mike & Keys Yea light On Sight with Buda & Grandz Terminator Vs.Tookie Nipsey Voice (feat. J Stone) If You Know with araabMUZIK Like Me Won't Apologize (feat. Lyrivelli) For Mine Hood Day

