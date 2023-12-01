Keke Palmer Calls Off Restraining Order Against Darius Jackson

Last month, fans were shocked to hear about the newest details in Keke Palmer and Darius Jackson's ongoing public drama. Things started off innocuously enough earlier this year. The controversy sparked online after Jackson criticized the outfit Palmer wore to an Usher concert in Las Vegas. In the wake of that online drama, the couple seemed to split up, only to get back together a few months later.

That led to the shocking reports that broke last month. Palmer filed a restraining order against Jackson and also filed for sole custody of their child. A judge quickly granted both temporarily while scheduling full hearings on the matters for later on. But before the retraining order hearing could arrive. Palmer has now called it off. According to The Neighborhood Talk, ahead of the scheduled hearing on December 5th, both parties are agreeing to handle things privately. They stated that they plan to attend mediation together in newly released documents. Check out the full story below.

Read More: Sarunas J. Jackson Responds To Keke Palmer's Custody Battle Allegations

Keke Palmer Handling Restraining Order Privately

Alongside the filings Keke Palmer made, she also made some pretty serious abuse allegations against Jackson. For that reason, fans are already expressing concern that handling the matter privately might not be the best decision. And the cycle of abuse continues, it’s a shame , good luck too her cuz u know damn well this ain’t gunna work out," one of the top comments on an Instagram post reporting the news suggests.

Last week, Palmer served as the host of the Soul Train Awards. She was comfortable enough with her ongoing family drama to participate in a skit poking fun at it. In the skit she receives a mock phone call from her mother about watching her young son while she hosts the show. What do you think of Keke Palmer choosing to handle her restraining order against Darius Jackson privately? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Keke Palmer's 3 Highest-Grossing Movies

[Via]