Keke Palmer Scores Huge Win Against Darius Jackson

Keke Palmer revealed some startling allegations last night. According to Page Six, the artist and actress had filed for a restraining order against her ex, Darius Jackson. Furthermore, she had even filed for full custody of their young child, Leodis. Overall, this was very scary news as the implications were clear. Not to mention, the actual court filing had various allegations of both physical and emotional abuse.

According to a new report from Radar Online, Palmer largely got her wish from a judge. She now has complete custody of her son. Moreover, she has been given a temporary restraining order against Jackson that makes it so he cannot come within 100 yards of her. In December, she will have to go back to court where the judge will decide if the order will continue on a permanent basis. Needless to say, this is all very harrowing.

Keke Palmer Gets Her Wish

In the court filing, Palmer documented a few instances of alleged physical abuse. For instance, he got so angry at seeing a bikini picture that she took, that he allegedly began assaulting her. “In the bedroom, he slammed me on the floor and slapped my head from side to side," Palmer said. “The next morning, he was standing at the bottom of the stairs near the front door, screaming at me as I was coming down the stairs. When I was almost at the bottom of the stairs, he grabbed me around the neck and body slammed me back onto the stairs.”

This is currently a developing story, so stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates. We will always be sure to keep you informed. Additionally, let us know what you think about all of this, in the comments section below.

