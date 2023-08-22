Keke Palmer & DaniLeigh Vibe To New Music In The Studio: Watch

Keke Palmer’s name is most commonly comes up connection with two things – her versatile acting career, and now, her infamous internet beef with baby daddy Darius Jackson. We’re still unsure if the True Jackson VP alum and her co-parent have gone their separate ways for good, but amid all the drama, Palmer hasn’t for a single second stopped securing the bag. She joined forces with Usher to star in his “Boyfriend” music video earlier this month, and now, she’s spending time in the studio with friends – including DaniLeigh.

The Chicago native’s Instagram lit up with a new video recently that finds her previewing an unreleased track that she’s obviously proud of. “Shorty got assets, good checks, good sex, good credit, she good,” Palmer sings in the preview, confidently bopping along to the beat playing behind her. As she spins around to preview the environment she’s in, we catch sight of Dani in the background, also grooving along with Keke’s latest.

It remains unclear when the 29-year-old plans to share the single, if at all, but considering she just gave us her Big Boss visual album only months after giving birth, we’re not asking too much of Palmer quite yet. Her acting career is definitely what’s kept her name in lights all these years, but many people in the comments are noting that the mother of one’s vocals are a force to be reckoned with too.

DaniLeigh certainly looked happy to be back in the studio hanging out with friends, but not as pleased as she appeared to be during her daughter’s birthday party earlier this month. The “Dead To Me” singer and DaBaby put their differences aside to celebrate Velour’s second trip around the sun, marking her first public appearance since May’s unsightly arrest. See videos from the adorable event at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

