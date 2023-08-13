DaniLeigh Resurfaces For First Time Since Hit-And-Run At Velour’s B-Day Party With DaBaby

Dani was arrested during Memorial Day Long Weekend, at which time police reportedly found a bottle of tequila in her vehicle.

BYHayley Hynes
DaniLeigh and DaBaby have been through a lot together since they first entered each other’s lives. They’re both proud parents to their beautiful little girl, Velour. Still, their romantic relationship obviously fell apart shortly after her birth. We saw plenty of brutal back-and-forths documented on Instagram Live as the exes aired out their grievances. A fight between DaBaby and Dani’s brother, Brandon followed soon after. Thankfully, things have since simmered down between them. Even the “VIBEZ” hitmaker appears to have cut out his usual misadventures.

Unfortunately, Dani’s decision to drink and drive back in the spring caused more problems for the co-parents. Since she was taken into police custody in late May, little has been said on the 28-year-old’s front. We’ve been eagerly waiting for an update, and one finally came this weekend in the form of a video taken at Velour’s birthday party. In the clip below, she and Baby amicably celebrate their only child’s first trip around the sun surrounded by friends and family.

DaniLeigh and DaBaby Celebrate Velour on Her Second Birthday

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom)

Given what she’s been through in recent months, the dancer looks good. Her long, brown hair was styled in waves with a flower keeping it out of her face. She brought the island girl vibes from her head down to her outfit, layering a long, white skirt under a brown top with a cutout in the front, showing off her toned midriff. Now that she’s somewhat back in the public eye, fans are curious to see if Dani will offer a statement regarding what she’s been up to lately.

Shortly after news of DaniLeigh’s arrest broke, a police report stated that a bottle of tequila was found in her vehicle at the time. The mother of one is still awaiting her fate in the tumultuous hit-and-run incident, but on the bright side, she gets to spend plenty of time with Velour while updates unfold. Read more about Dani’s arrest at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

[Via]

