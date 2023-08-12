DaBaby Speaks On Not Feeling Entitled Due To His Come-Up

His hard work early on meant that he got used to not getting love, respect, and acclaim for it.

BYGabriel Bras Nevares
DaBaby has been through a lot of career ups and downs, whether that was early on in his career or during his peak. Regardless, he recently explained how that come-up doesn’t make him feel entitled to anything these days. Moreover, the Charlotte MC recently sat down for a conversation with Gillie Da Kid and Wallo267 on the Million Dollaz Worth Of Game podcast. In it, Baby spoke on his early shows, the grind that he would dedicate himself to constantly, and their effect on him as an artist. Furthermore, it speaks to the impact of those first hundred performances and the lasting context that it provided him with.

“I done paid my dues, bro,” DaBaby began his remarks to Gillie and Wallo. “I done performed at hole in the wall s**ts and all that. I got my documentary coming, too. But, yeah, it’ll have s**t in there where you see me performing for three people. That’s why even, you know, when s**t go left or I go through a little slump and s**t, motherf***ers think I’m one of these n***as who, like, entitled to instant gratification.

DaBaby Reflects On His Early Days

“Just entitled to a bunch of goddamn smiles and kisses and… N***a, f**k no,” DaBaby continued. “I do this s**t, like, I do this s**t. I done performed probably about a hundred times for less than goddamn a hundred people. You see what I’m saying? Probably more than a hundred times, facts. I ain’t have no voice. After every show, I ain’t have no voice the next day. I’m running around [raspy voice] ‘talking like this’ and s**t. N***as thinking I’m sick. I’m like, ‘Nah, n***a, I just done left it all on the floor last night.’ You know what I mean? I been jumping off that b***h, jumping off the stage.”

Meanwhile, he also gave the podcast moguls their flowers for all their hard work and dedication to the game. Overall, it was quite an enlightening interview with one of the more controversial but also hard-working rappers in recent years. Despite his past actions, it’s clear that he will continue to try to best himself; hopefully, that keeps translating into personal growth, as well. For more news and the latest updates on DaBaby, check back in with HNHH.

