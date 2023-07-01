DaBaby And Gillie On The Basketball Court Together: Watch

Earlier today, footage surfaced online of DaBaby and Gillie having some fun on the basketball court together. The pair are having a shoot-around that ends up elevated by a friendly wager. In the clip, DaBaby sinks a couple of DEEP shots from what looks like a home basketball court with vintage Charlotte Hornets decorations. The clip follows more and more stories in recent weeks of how versatile the rapper’s talent really is.

Yesterday a different video of DaBaby started making the rounds. In that clip, he’s serving as the director of a music video. His production team is reportedly working on a new video for Moneybagg Yo and Baby can be seen directing actors and cameramen in some behind-the-scenes footage. These new ventures haven’t stopped him from releasing new music either. Earlier this year he dropped the CALL DA FIREMAN EP which featured the song “SELLIN CRACK” with Offset as well as the breakout hit “SAY SUMN.” The latter gained even more traction recently when up-and-coming star Sexyy Red joined in for a remix.

DaBaby On The Basketball Court

Last year, DaBaby treated fans to two entire new albums. First, he dropped BETTER THAN YOU a full-length collaboration with NBA Youngboy. The album spawned fan-favorite tracks like “Bestie” and “Hit.” He followed it up with Baby On Baby 2 a sequel to his original breakout project. The album sported a feature from R&B singer Anthony Hamilton and had the hit song “SOCKS.”

Last month, DaBaby began to re-emerge in the public eye after taking some time off. In interviews, he reflected on a notorious homophobic rant he delivered during Rolling Loud 2021. The rapper now claims to have beaten cancel culture and has even gone as far as to walk back on previous apologies made for his actions. Given how prolific he has been in the years since his breakout he’s likely to have new material cooking up for fans soon. What do you think of the new clip of DaBaby playing basketball? Let us know in the comment section below.

