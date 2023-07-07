DaBaby has been having a massive resurgence as of late. Overall, a lot of this is based on the success of his most recent single “Shake Sumn.” This is a track that has gone extremely viral on TikTok. Mostly due to a repo man who plays the song whenever he tows away someone’s car. Although some would argue this can only go so far, the song truly has blown up. At this point, it has some people declaring that DaBaby officially beat cancel culture. No matter what, it is a huge look for him.

Subsequently, fans have been waiting on a remix of the track. There are plenty of amazing artists who would fit very well into this song. In the end, DaBaby decided upon Sexyy Red. Overall, Sexyy Red is having a massive moment thanks to the success of “Pound Town.” Additionally, she dropped Hood Hottest Princess which has been considered to be a massive success. Needless to say, her moment is here and she is taking full advantage of it.

DaBaby x Sexyy Red

With this “Shake Sumn” remix, Sexyy Red brings her signature flare to the mix. From the flows to the energy to the lyrics, this track is undeniably her. From there, we get DaBaby’s chorus which has become the most viral part of the entire song. These two work very well together, and we imagine they will be dropping more collaborations in the future. Furthermore, more “Shake Sumn” remixes could very well be on the way.

Let us know what you think of this brand-new collaboration, in the comments section below. We’re sure a lot of you are going to have some interesting opinions on it. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates from around the music world. We will always bring you the biggest updates from the biggest artists.

Quotable Lyrics:

Yeah, he keep playin’ with me, he don’t know

I ain’t no scary ass bitch, I’m a ho (You know it)

Bitch, I ain’t never gave a fuck ’cause I’m grown (Baow, baow)

If he act right, he can eat it off the bone (Oh, wow)