Anthony Hamilton is a veteran singer/songwriter/producer who's best known for his 2013, platinum-certified album Comin' From Where I'm From as well as his collaborations with Nappy Roots. Throughout his 19-year career, The Charlotte, North Carolina native has worked with Jadakiss, Twista, Nelly, 2Pac, Jill Scott, Kanye West, Busta Rhymes, Heltah Skeltah, Xzibit, Santana, 2Pac, Eve, Da Brat, Nick Cannon, Talib Kweli, Ying Yang Twins, Buddy Guy, The Game, Young Buck, Keyshia Cole, Chingy, Al Green, Young Jeezy, Big K.R.I.T., Nas, Maino and many more. Most recently, he contributed the track "Freedom" to the Django Unchained soundtrack and appeared on Ace Hood's "The Come Up" as well as DJ Khaled's "Never Surrender". That's all for now - it's been a minute since we've heard anything else from him.