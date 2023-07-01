DaBaby Directing Moneybagg Yo Music Video

DaBaby is proving to fans that his talents extended further than many may think. Earlier this year fellow rapper Moneybagg Yo dropped his new project Hard To Love. The 20-track project had features from Future, Lil Durk, GloRilla, and more. Now Moneybagg Yo is looking to supplement the project with a new music video. But the video is already making waves before it’s even finished filming, on account of who is actually filming it. Moneybagg Yo tapped DaBaby and his production team Reel Goats for the project.

Earlier today a clip hit the internet of DaBaby himself serving as director on the project. In the short clip, he instructs both actors and crew on how to handle an upcoming take. While it doesn’t reveal much of what the video will be about there are teasers. The scene they’re shooting takes place in a small courtroom packed full of extras. In particular, the rapper is focusing on a moment where someone, presumably Moneybagg Yo himself, first enters the courtroom.

DaBaby Directing Music Video

While DaBaby is trying his hand at other things, he still has a firm hand in the music world. Last year he treated fans to two new albums. First came Better Than You a collaborative project with NBA Youngboy. He followed it up with Baby On Baby 2, a sequel to his 2019 breakout project. Earlier this year he released CALL DA FIREMAN a three-track EP whose closing track features Offset. That collection of songs also featured “SHAKE SUMN” which has turned into Baby’s most recent viral hit. The song re-entered the Hot 100 this week, spending its 8th week on the chart where it peaked at number 69.

Some of that attention is likely due to a new remix of the song that DaBaby dropped earlier this month. He nabbed up-and-coming star Sexyy Red for a new version of the track that altered things more than you might think. What do you think of DaBaby directing a new music video for Moneybagg Yo? Let us know in the comment section below.

