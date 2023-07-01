DaBaby Directing Moneybagg Yo Music Video

DaBaby and his production crew are working on a video for Moneybagg Yo.

BYLavender Alexandria
DaBaby Directing Moneybagg Yo Music Video

DaBaby is proving to fans that his talents extended further than many may think. Earlier this year fellow rapper Moneybagg Yo dropped his new project Hard To Love. The 20-track project had features from Future, Lil Durk, GloRilla, and more. Now Moneybagg Yo is looking to supplement the project with a new music video. But the video is already making waves before it’s even finished filming, on account of who is actually filming it. Moneybagg Yo tapped DaBaby and his production team Reel Goats for the project.

Earlier today a clip hit the internet of DaBaby himself serving as director on the project. In the short clip, he instructs both actors and crew on how to handle an upcoming take. While it doesn’t reveal much of what the video will be about there are teasers. The scene they’re shooting takes place in a small courtroom packed full of extras. In particular, the rapper is focusing on a moment where someone, presumably Moneybagg Yo himself, first enters the courtroom.

DaBaby Directing Music Video

While DaBaby is trying his hand at other things, he still has a firm hand in the music world. Last year he treated fans to two new albums. First came Better Than You a collaborative project with NBA Youngboy. He followed it up with Baby On Baby 2, a sequel to his 2019 breakout project. Earlier this year he released CALL DA FIREMAN a three-track EP whose closing track features Offset. That collection of songs also featured “SHAKE SUMN” which has turned into Baby’s most recent viral hit. The song re-entered the Hot 100 this week, spending its 8th week on the chart where it peaked at number 69.

Some of that attention is likely due to a new remix of the song that DaBaby dropped earlier this month. He nabbed up-and-coming star Sexyy Red for a new version of the track that altered things more than you might think. What do you think of DaBaby directing a new music video for Moneybagg Yo? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: DaBaby & Sexyy Red Want You To “SHAKE SUMN” While Streaming Our “Fire Emoji” Playlist

[Via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Lavender Alexandria
Lavender Alexandria is a music and culture journalist based in Charlotte, North Carolina. She’s covered dozens of musical genres and styles from the most mainstream to the most experimental and underground on her blog and accompanying YouTube channel that looks at music, pop culture, and Billboard charts since 2017: Lav’s Music Corner. Lavender has produced editorial and listicle content both in written and video form over the past far years and has also interviewed up-and-coming artists like Jess Williamson. Her experiences covering culture have taken her from Hyperpop parties in LA to underground rap shows in Atlanta, to DIY punk shows in Charlotte. Lavender has also written for iHeartRadio, covering some of the biggest artists in Hip Hop such as Ice Spice, Drake, Doja Cat and Cardi B. She also has bylines with ScreenRant and continues to write for Ringtone magazine. Lavender is a lifelong Charlotte Hornets fan and her favorite rap artists include Clipping, Little Simz, Earl Sweatshirt, and Kendrick Lamar.