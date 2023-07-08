After yet another week of New Music Friday releases, we’ve once again curated the best of the best on our Fire Emoji playlist for your listening pleasure. The list is a lengthy one, kicking off with Lil Baby’s latest, “Merch Madness,” which came accompanied by a new visual from the father of two. Afterward, we have a collaboration between Lil Tjay and NBA YoungBoy, “Project Walls.” It’s set to appear on the former’s 222 album which is due out later this month. Another noteworthy joint effort comes after in the form of Rico Beats and G Herbo’s “Real Spill.”

Holding things down for female artists today is Cardi B, who joined FendiDa Rappa on “Point Me 2.” This marks yet another successful remix for the New York icon in 2023, following her recent work with Latto on “Put It On Da Floor Agan.” As Gunna continues to promote his a Gift & a Curse project with new visuals, we’ve also added “fukumean,” in which he’s been accused of using a clone to play himself.

Read More: DaBaby & Sexyy Red Team Up For Exciting “Shake Sumn” Remix

HNHH Fire Emoji Playlist

King Von’s estate continues to feed fans posthumous work, now coming through with “Heartless” featuring Tee Grizzley. Elsewhere, Sexyy Red continues to make her mark on the industry with salacious bars. She joined DaBaby for “SHAKE SUMN,” which is sure to motivate you to get moving, either at the gym or the club. From Lucki’s’ LP we’ve selected “Wholeworldslatt” featuring Veeze, and Mick Jenkins tapped JID to collaborate on “Smoke Break-Dance.”

YoungBoy’s second appearance came through in the form of “Slump,” and Babyface Ray reminded us he’s in his “Donda Bag” on his latest single and visual. To close our round-up out, we’ve picked must-listen’s from Sauve Walka, Conway the Machine, and Reese LAFLARE. Tap into our weekly Fire Emoji update exclusively on Spotify above. Which of our many new additions is your personal favourite? Let us know in the comments, and check back in later for more HNHH release recommendations on our R&B Season playlist.

Read More: Reese LAFLARE & DJ Drama Make Fireworks On “Diva Vol. 4”