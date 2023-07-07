It’s been quite a while since we’ve heard a long-form offering from Atlanta rapper Reese LAFLARE, and it seems like he knew that. Moreover, his latest project, a Gangsta Grillz collaboration with DJ Drama, holds a versatile set of tracks that sees him at his best. Diva Vol. 4 is as soulful as it is saucy, as hard as it is heavenly, and as versatile as it is volitional. Almost every track here seems like it serves a specific mood-driven or instrumental purpose in the tracklist. As such, Reese crafted a tight and consistently entertaining body of work that shows off a lot of catchy flows and compelling performances.

Instrumentally, there are a lot of pallets here that switch up from track to track, resulting in a lot of variety. Furthermore, Reese LAFLARE is just as prone to float over a trap beat, a West Coast banger, or more R&B-influenced cuts. Not only that, but the 35-year-old does a very effective job of switching his performance from song to song to fit the vibe. It’s definitely been a long way since the first volume of Diva, and his artistic sensibilities this time around display that growth. In addition, he taps a lot of guests here to add to Vol. 4‘s color, variety, and exciting nature.

Reese LAFLARE & DJ Drama’s Diva Vol. 4

Vince Staples, Benny The Butcher, KennyHoopla, Ty Dolla $ign, KEY!, and Money Makin’ Nique are among the guests here. Each fits their track quite well with their respective styles, such as Vince’s excellent verse on the California-sounding cut “Top Diva.” Overall, don’t miss out on this album if you like any kind of rap, and find it on your preferred streaming service. In addition, check out the tracklist below and let us know what your favorite song is in the comments down below. As always, stay up to date on HNHH for the latest on Reese LAFLARE and DJ Drama, and for more great hip-hop releases each week.

Tracklist

1. Flu Game

2. Dj Drama Pop Yo S**t (feat. DJ Drama)

3. Top Diva (feat. Vince Staples & Xaiolan)

4. Quote this (feat. Seddy Hendrinx)

5. Revolver (feat. KennyHoopla)

6. Euphoria

7. Organ Donor (feat. Robb Bank$)

8. Atlanta 05

9. I Love My B***h (feat. KEY! & Omari Shakir)

10. Vices (feat. Ty Dolla $ign)

11. FYI (feat. Benny The Butcher & Money Makin’ Nique)

12. No Patience

