Once again, Reese LaFlare is calling out news outlets for confusing him with Young Thug. As the YSL case heats up during the jury selection, networks are jumping on the story with updates about the RICO charges. Fourteen co-defendants, including Young Thug, are headed to trial, and for the second time in a week, Resse LaFlare’s photo is being used by outlets.

On Instagram, Reese uploaded a screenshot of CBS News‘s televised report of the case where they claimed he was Young Thug. “Alright @cbsnews y’all got me F*CKED UP,” the rapper penned in the caption.

“Y’all posting ME on national Television as another person in a NEGATIVE light ruining my Brand and image ‼️” Reese continued. “This is Proof y’all don’t really know anything about Black People.”

“It Takes 1 second to use google and see who this actually is. This is nuts because @newsweek @foxnews Ran this same image of me … FREE @thuggerthugger1 and All the brothers ❤️.”

As he mentioned, Reese recently told Fox 26 News in Houston to stop using his image to report on Thug’s case.

He later added, “I mean [I] do have a YSL chain on in the pic but cmon now.”

Despite the ongoing headache of being confused for someone facing RICO charges, Reese continues to support Thugger. “Free Jeffery,” he tweeted alongside a photo of Young Thug and Donald Glover.

Meanwhile, CBS News, nor the other outlets that mistook Reese for Thug, have issued apologies or statements about the mixups. Hip Hop supports LaFlare and calls for major media to rectify the situation.

FREE JEFFERY 💔❤️🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/QXdjB3DPsj — RESTING RICH FACE (@REESElaflare) January 8, 2023