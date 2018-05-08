reese laflare
- MusicReese LaFlare's Artistic Independence & AuthenticityMeet the rapping skateboarder with a wicked, personal style.By Demi Phillips
- MixtapesReese LAFLARE & DJ Drama Make Fireworks On "Diva Vol. 4"The Atlanta MC is as versatile as ever on this Gangsta Grillz offering, and taps Vince Staples, Benny The Butcher, and more.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureReese LaFlare Blasts CBS News For Mistaking Him For Young ThugHe supports his friend Thugger but claims outlets are tarnishing his brand by using his photo for YSL case coverage.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureReese LAFLARE Reacts To News Outlet Using His Photo Instead Of Young Thug'sThe mistake was made in an article that FOX26 Houston shared on Saturday (January 7).By Isaac Fontes
- MusicReese LAFLARE Takes Credit For Discovering Lil Uzi VertReese LAFLARE started the Uzi bandwagon.By Aron A.
- Music"REVENGE: A Dreamville Film" Highlights What Went Into Making "ROTD3"The 30-minute documentary takes fans behind-the-scenes.By Erika Marie
- MusicTrippie Redd Shares "Life's A Trip" Tracklist Ft. Young Thug, Travis Scott & MoreTrippie Redd's new album comes out this week.By Aron A.
- MusicYoung Thug Confirms He's On Childish Gambino's Last AlbumLooks like this is the final Childish Gambino album. By Aron A.