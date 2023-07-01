Reese LaFlare’s Artistic Independence & Authenticity

Hip Hop and skate cultures have intertwined several times. The unapologetic nature of both elements has led to a series of impressive fashion statements. This marriage is what makes artists like Reese LaFlare stand out. His artistic vision and personal style have made him one of Hip Hop’s most authentic acts.

The rapper and record producer has been entirely himself for over a decade. Reese LaFlare’s genuine love for fashion and rap have kept him in a lane of his own. With a string of mixtapes, his continuous Diva EP series, and two albums, there’s a lot of music that truly encapsulates his musical personality. Aptly dubbed “Hip Hop’s Renaissance Man,” Reese LaFlare has zero duplicates.

Background & Musical Ascent

Born Maurice Williams in 1987, the Atlanta native started as an avid skateboarder. His talents in this field didn’t go unnoticed, and Nike SB even sponsored him. Before going solo, he was a hype man for Dom Kennedy. In addition to this, Reese was a part of the Hip Hop collective, Two-9, alongside Curtis Williams and Key! He credits Lupe Fiasco and Pharrell for paving the way for Hip Hop and skateboarding’s union.

Further, Reese LaFlare kicked off the 2010s as a solo artist. While his music was generally considered underground, it didn’t stop him from bagging A-list acquaintances like Pusha-T, Gunna, and Ty Dolla $ign as collaborators. His artistic journey in the past decade has also highlighted the importance of self-validation and originality.

Between 2011 and 2017, Reese LaFlare released six mixtapes, each receiving notable critical adoration. The years 2018 and 2019 also saw the artistic talent releasing two highly anticipated full-length projects. His self-titled debut album and his sophomore, Final Fantasy, were lauded. Furthermore, upon entering the new decade, his impressive Diva EP series took off.

Personal Style

From being backstage at Kanye West’s tour to being invited to Virgil Abloh’s Louis Vuitton shows, Reese has been upfront about his love for fashion. He’s also known for his ability to make a statement with his unique style. Refusing to abide by the norms of the industry, Reese is considered by many of his fans to be a fashion rebel.

He launched his clothing line, Diva, in 2020. Artists like Travis Scott, Young Thug, and Lil Yachty have worn the eye-catching designs and unconventional pairings. By combining his various loves, his designs are simultaneously minimal and loud. He’s often referred to his style as his mood and has gained attention for his impressive streetwear looks.

Further, Reese revealed to Numero Mag Netherlands that fashion and style are worlds that he ventures into without pressure. “Making the project has been a process …. mostly just living everyday life trying not to think about it too hard and just create with the moods I’m in,” he said. “Style is everything because fashion is subjective. It’s all about style in fashion and music. Without style you don’t got it … style is forever.”

The Future Of Reese LaFlare

By and large, Reese LaFlare is a treasure in the Hip Hop community because of his chill vibe. While he’s also become a notable fashion designer in his own right, he’s still about his music. His latest EP, Diva Vol. 4, was released on July 7 and features impressive names like Vince Staples, Benny the Butcher, and Kenny Hoopla.

While many parts of his life have changed, LaFlare has maintained his devotion to skateboarding. In his 2016 interview with HotNewHipHop, he shared that “before rapping or anything, I’m a skateboarder.” Throughout his decade-long career, Reese has also coasted through the industry on the low. Known to be extremely private, he usually lets his work speak for itself. Whether it’s his skating, streetwear, high fashion ensembles, or his quality rap music, he’s doing it all without conforming.

