YSL’s RICO trial has been looming over the music industry ever since the arrest of Young Thug and others in May of last year.

There have been countless reports and updates on the case over these past months. However, none of this prevented a news outlet from making a critical mistake in one of their latest articles on the trial.

Reese Laflare attends the GQ x FWRD party at The Ned Nomad on September 10, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Fairchild Archive/WWD via Getty Images)

In the since-deleted tweet, FOX26 Houston reports on the upcoming RICO trial. “Rapper Young Thug, accused by prosecutors of co-founding a criminal street gang responsible for violent crimes and using his songs and social media to promote it, is set to go to trial starting Monday,” writes the network in the post.

While this information is certainly accurate, the article’s accompanying photo is not of Thugger. It’s instead a picture of a different Atlanta rapper, Reese LAFLARE. “Stop using my picture,” the “No Hook” rapper writes in response after seeing his photo wrongly attributed to the case.

LAFLARE went on to show his support for the So Much Fun rapper, tweeting out “Free Jeffery” multiple times. “I mean [I] do have a YSL chain on in the pic but cmon now,” he writes afterwards. He ends it by simply tweeting, “I need a Lawyer.”

I mean do have a YSL chain on in the pic but cmon now 😑 — RESTING RICH FACE (@REESElaflare) January 8, 2023

I need a Lawyer — RESTING RICH FACE (@REESElaflare) January 8, 2023

Unfortunately, this isn’t the only case of a news network getting it wrong when reporting on rappers. Just a few weeks ago, ABC accidentally put a photo of Quavo rather than Takeoff in their year-end “In-Memorium” segment. When the tribute for the “Casper” rapper appeared on the screen, it was instead a photo of his uncle.

