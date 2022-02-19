fox news
- SneakersFox News Commentator Ripped Apart For Saying Black People Will Vote For Donald Trump Because "They Love Sneakers"Donald Trump's sneakers are leading to bizarre hot takes.By Alexander Cole
- Pop CultureMegyn Kelly Net Worth 2024: What Is The Media Personality Worth?Journey through the impressive career of Megyn Kelly, from legal expert to media powerhouse, culminating in an impressive net worth.By Rain Adams
- PoliticsTucker Carlson Net Worth 2023: What Is The Former FOX News Host Worth?Explore Tucker Carlson's journey to a significant net worth in 2023, from FOX News host to influential figure in American media.By Jake Skudder
- PoliticsFox News Trolls Lauren Boebert With Megan Thee Stallion RemarkFox News brought Megan Thee Stallion up while discussing Lauren Boebert's recent "Beetlejuice" scandal.By Cole Blake
- TVBill O'Reilly Net Worth 2023: How Much Is The TV Host Worth?Dive into Bill O'Reilly's net worth in 2023, his journey in the entertainment world, and the controversies that have surrounded his career.By Jake Skudder
- SportsEnes Freedom Says He'd Put Up Ridiculous Numbers In The WNBA During Anti-Trans RantFreedom has become a regular guest on Fox News.By Ben Mock
- TVIce Cube Joins Tucker Carlson For New Car InterviewIce Cube joined the former Fox host for a bizarre new interview.By Lavender Alexandria
- PoliticsDonald Trump Labels Himself "The King" In Latest RantDonald Trump referred to himself as "king" in a recent rant on Truth Social.By Cole Blake
- PoliticsTucker Carlson Gets A "Cease & Desist" Letter Over New Twitter ShowFox News is demanding that Tucker Carlson stop his new Twitter show.By Lavender Alexandria
- PoliticsDonald Trump Slams Ron DeSantis & Fox News: "He Sucks, & So Does Fox News"Donald Trump ranted about Ron DeSantis and the state of Fox News on Truth Social, Monday.By Cole Blake
- PoliticsTucker Carlson Breaks His Silence After Fox News FiringTucker Carlson seems to be doing okay.By Alexander Cole
- PoliticsTucker Carlson Had This Reaction To Being FiredCarlson's firing sent shockwaves throughout the industry.By Alexander Cole
- PoliticsTucker Carlson Is Out At Fox NewsThe controversial Conservative host is now looking for a new home.By Alexander Cole
- SportsConor McGregor Gets NSFW On Fox NewsConor McGregor is very excited about his latest donation.By Alexander Cole
- Pop CultureReese LAFLARE Reacts To News Outlet Using His Photo Instead Of Young Thug'sThe mistake was made in an article that FOX26 Houston shared on Saturday (January 7).By Isaac Fontes
- Pop CultureDonald Trump Calls Out Mitch McConnell, Explains Kanye DinnerDonald Trump discussed his dinner with Kanye West and called out Mitch McConnell on Fox News.By Cole Blake
- SportsEnes Kanter Named "Patriot Of The Year" By Fox NewsEnes Kanter just won an award, although it wasn't because of his basketball skills.By Alexander Cole
- EntertainmentKanye West Talks MAGA, 'White Lives Matter' & More On Fox News: “It Was Funny”The rapper also criticized his estranged wife Kim Kardashian. By Lamar Banks
- PoliticsFox News' Brian Kilmeade Rips Beyoncé For "Renaissance" Lyrics: "More Vile Than Ever"Brian Kilmeade and Raymond Arroyo tore into Beyoncé on Fox News, Monday, for her "vile" lyrics on "Renaissance."By Cole Blake
- PoliticsAOC Responds To Tucker Carlson's "Booty Call" Joke: "You’re A Creep Bro"Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez labeled Tucker Carlson a "creep" on Twitter.By Cole Blake