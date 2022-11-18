Enes Kanter is no longer playing in the NBA. If you were to ask him why he would say that it is because of his political leanings. While Kanter mostly used to speak out about Turkey, the former Celtic now goes against China. Of course, this is a worthy cause, however, he has gone too far at times.

For instance, he has always criticized players like LeBron James for supporting China through his Nike partnership. Additionally, Kanter has delved into dangerous territory by forcing Jeremy Lin to speak out against China.

Sen. Roger Wicker (R-MS) speaks with former NBA player Enes Kanter Freedom at the U.S. Capitol on February 17, 2022 in Washington, DC. On Thursday, the Senate is trying to pass another short-term spending bill that would fund the government through March 11 and avoid a potential government shutdown. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Enes Kanter Changes His Name

In the midst of all of this, Kanter has changed his name to Enes Kanter Freedom. He has also become a huge Republican with many Senators and commentators demanding answers for his blackballing from the NBA. He has earned clout from right-wing establishment figures, and he is also in the good graces of Fox News.

In fact, Fox News honored Kanter last night during their annual award show. After failing to win a single award during his NBA career, Kanter was able to win “Patriot Of The Year.” There’s no doubt this will be the catalyst for his future induction into the Hall of Fame.

The United States Of America,

The Most Valuable Patriot Of The Year



This was my American Dream,

I’m honored & humbled to call myself one of you now, a patriot & an American.



America is a tune & it must be sung together.

This is my home & y’all are my family



Love You America 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/Yy6hdxM3q3 — Enes FREEDOM (@EnesFreedom) November 18, 2022

Kanter Wins Patriot Of The Year

“The United States Of America, The Most Valuable Patriot Of The Year This was my American Dream, I’m honored & humbled to call myself one of you now, a patriot & an American,” Kanter wrote. “America is a tune & it must be sung together. This is my home & y’all are my family Love You America.”

With Kanter out of the NBA, these kinds of awards will have to do. As you can see from his Tweet, he’s more than happy to go this route. Whether or not it lasts, remains to be seen.

[Via]