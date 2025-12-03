23 Brazy Hit With 58-Year Prison Sentence For Shooting Of A 10-Year-Old

BY Cole Blake
23 Brazy Lonely Music Video
Authorities originally arrested 23 Brazy after she evaded police for 10 months between August 2023 and June 2024.

23 Brazy has been sentenced to 58 years in prison after pleading guilty to second-degree murder, earlier this year. The sentence stems from the 2023 killing of a 10-year-old boy. She originally received 93 years on numerous charges, but it was knocked down to 58 due to suspended time, according to WAVY. She got 15 years off of her 20-year sentence for aggravated malicious wounding. Her 10-year sentences for attempted first-degree murder and discharging a firearm in or at an occupied building were also dropped entirely.

Authorities originally arrested Brazy in June 2024 following a 10-month manhunt. They found her at the Brookside Square Apartments in Boykins, where the U.S. Marshals Service claimed her relatives helped her hide out. The U.S. Marshals Service was offering a $20,000 reward for information leading to her arrest.

Why Is 23 Brazy In Prison?

Police charged 23 Brazy with the killing of a 10-year-old boy named La’Marj Deshawn Holden. He was shot in August 2023 alongside another 37-year-old man who survived the attack.

Speaking with News 3 at the time, U.S. Marshals Senior Inspector Robert Bowers said of the arrest: "Her family member came out, and I heard Drayton's voice from the top of the stairs saying she was coming out, and she came down the stairs and surrendered." He added: "On a case like this where a juvenile is involved, it means a little more and you put a little effort into it to give the family some closure... It feels good. When we spoke last time I told you that the Marshals Service wouldn't rest until Tashawnda Drayton is in custody. And we meant it."

In other news, police are still searching for suspects in Stockton, California, after a shooting claimed the lives of three children and one adult at a toddler's birthday party on Saturday. According to The New York Post, investigators suspect the gunmen allegedly wanted to kill MBNel and Fly Boy Doughy at the event.

