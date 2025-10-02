Last June, 23 Brazy was arrested for allegedly killing 10-year-old La’Marj Holden and injuring a 37-year-old man the year prior. The arrest followed a ten-month search, during which the U.S. Marshals Service was offering $20K for any information leading to her arrest. In Southampton County Circuit Court earlier this week, she pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, per WTKR News 3.

She was initially charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, and aggravated malicious wounding in addition to various gun charges. At the time of writing, she's expected to be sentenced in December of this year. Reportedly, she faces between five and 40 years behind bars.

Authorities allege that 23 Brazy and three others went to the 37-year-old man's house ahead of the shooting. Allegedly, an argument took place and shots were fired. Both the man and Holden were struck by bullets and rushed to a nearby hospital. The man, who survived, was treated for his injuries and released. Tragically, Holden succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.

23 Brazy Arrest

During an exclusive interview with Kelsey Jones for News 3 last June, Robert Bowers of the U.S Marshals Service recalled the intense moments that led up to 23 Brazy's arrest. "It feels good," he explained. "When we spoke last time I told you that the Marshals Service wouldn't rest until Tashawnda Drayton [23 Brazy] is in custody and we meant it."

"Her family member came out, and I heard Drayton's voice from the top of the stairs saying she was coming out, and she came down the stairs and surrendered," he continued. "They could be charged with harboring a fugitive or aiding and abetting a fugitive."