Aspiring Rapper 23 Brazy Accused Of Murdering 10-Year-Old

Police are currently on the lookout for aspiring Norfolk rapper 23 Brazy, born Tashawnda Nicole Drayton. Authorities believe that she’s responsible for the death of a 10-year-old boy, La’Marj Deshawn Holden, who the rapper allegedly shot earlier this month in Franklin, Virginia. Drayton appears to be on the run from authorities, according to the U.S. Marshals Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force. Officials are looking to charge her with first-degree murder, use of a firearm in commission of a felony, two counts of shooting into an occupied dwelling, and more.

The alleged shooting also led to some injuries for an unnamed adult man. Drayton’s connection to the alleged victims is currently unknown. Authorities have released a description of 23 Brazy, describing her as African American with black hair and brown eyes, standing at 5-foot-11 and 250 lbs. They also claim that she has a tattoo of her rap moniker on their forehead in red ink, as well as a tattoo reading “only loyalty” just above her left eyebrow.

Read More: YNW Melly Looks To Secure Bond Ahead Of New Murder Trial

23 Brazy Is On The Run

Authorities are offering a reward of up to $5K to those able to provide information leading to her arrest. They also claim that she should be considered “armed and dangerous.” It appears as though 23 Brazy’s most recent project came out earlier this year, with a music video for the song “Lonely” dropping in June. She also did a performance of the track on the YouTube channel My Block LIVE in April. The self-proclaimed “hottest female in the city” had appeared on the series again back in February of 2022, performing “Let’s Go.”

In a recording obtained by 10 On Your Side, neighbors are heard reporting the sound of gunfire. “I’m hearing gunshots over here. Somebody’s been shot. Police on the end of Artis Street,” a man tells 911 dispatchers. One woman claims to have been sleeping when the sound woke her up. “A whole bunch of shots fired, a whole bunch, a whole bunch. I was asleep, I was asleep, about six, seven or eight. Yes, I was asleep. Loud, loud,” she explains.

Read More: Judge Refuses To Dismiss Boosie Badazz Gun Charges

[Via]