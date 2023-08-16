Tory Lanez Reportedly Received Letter Of Support From A Police Chief

Tory Lanez is going to prison for the next 10 years. Although he probably won’t have to serve all 10 of those years, it is still a massive sentence. Overall, it was one that many say coming. Originally, he was facing 22 years. From there, the prosecution decided to seek a 13-year sentence. Once the judge ruled on the case, he landed at 10 years. This was ultimately due to Tory’s reckless behavior on social media following the shooting. Many found it reprehensible, and as it turns out, so did the judge.

Much has been made of the letters the judge received from famous people in relation to Tory. Well, according to Meghann Cuniff, Lanez was also getting support from those in law enforcement. New Haven Chief of Police Chris Hammann reportedly sent in a nice letter in regard to Lanez. As you will read below, he called for a lenient sentence as he believes in personal growth and rehabilitation.

Tory Lanez Gets More Support

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 11: Tory Lanez attends Shaq’s Fun House at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on February 11, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Sarah Morris/WireImage)

“While we acknowledge the serious nature of the charges against Mr. Peterson, we also believe in the power of redemption and the potential for personal growth,” the letter explains. “Our legal system should not solely focus on punishment but should also provide opportunities for rehabilitation and reintegration into society.” Of course, Iggy Azalea and Mario are two other big names that supported Tory Lanez in this way. Both took a lot of heat for it, however, they haven’t given in to the backlash, at least not yet.

Regardless, it is interesting that Tory would have gotten support from a police chief, all things considered. Either way, it did not seem to matter in the end, much to the artist’s chagrin. Let us know what you thought of the Tory Lanez sentencing, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates from around the music world.

