Tory Lanez’s Jail Situation Has Been Revealed

Tory Lanez is currently in the midst of his 10-year prison sentence. For those who don’t know, last Tuesday, Tory was sentenced to 10 years for the shooting of Megan Thee Stallion. Overall, this was a massive sentence that a lot of fans were expecting at this point. Although some people feel like the sentence is too long, there are others who think it isn’t enough. Wherever you fall on this spectrum, there is no doubt that the artist is in for a rough decade. Whether it be in prison or the court of public opinion.

Many fans are curious as to what kind of life he will be leading in prison. When you are a celebrity, sometimes there are ways to make the prison experience more enjoyable. However, you’re still locked up, so it’s not like this is some kind of retreat. As TMZ reports, things are actually fairly lonesome right now for the artist. Although, this is mainly because he is still in the Los Angeles County Jail. He is waiting to be sent to a state prison in California. This could take up to a month, and in the meantime, Lanez has to stay put.

Tory Lanez Headed To State Prison

As for the conditions, it is being noted that he is part of the administrative segregation unit. This is simply for those who can not be part of the general population. Overall, this should not be a surprise given who Tory is. As for his free time, Tory only gets two hours outside of his cell every day. Moreover, he only gets three hours of fresh air per week. Despite all of this, Tory has a fairly loaded commissary, and he has been able to buy lots of snacks and other items.

For now, it remains to be seen how Tory’s situation will progress. Of course, it has been said that his legal team would like to appeal the judge’s decision. However, it remains to be seen how that appeal will go down. Let us know what you think of his sentence, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world.

