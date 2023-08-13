Capella Grey Calls For Tory Lanez To Be Freed

Capella Grey has become the latest music industry figure to speak on the recent sentencing of Tory Lanez. “1. Ya industry n*ggas be pussies. 2. We don’t condone ANY typa violence against women ever. So we’re not saying free him because we are condoning a shooting. If she was shot then of course prison would be deserved, bro or not bro. We are saying free him because the girl wasn’t shot. Regardless of if you fw him or not, the fact is something is too weird about this case. Too weird. And now this case too much for the truth to even matter anymore. Ya be saying free ya babyfathers that be locked up for PROVEN RAPE and PROVEN MURDER. In this case he’s not even in jail for shooting her. He is not in jail for assault. That’s my bredin & im just saying this shit don’t make sense.”

The mysticism of the case has actually recently been addressed by journalist Meghann Cuniff. “The restrictions that courts place on access to coverage I think are hurtful to the public’s understanding of the court,” she continued. “When you’re talking about mainstream stuff and you’re trying to balance all the misinformation out there, I mean, you have to get on the same level,” the legal affairs write told GQ about covering Lanez’s trial.

Capella Grey Latest Voice Of Support For Lanez

Of course, Capella Grey is just the most recent voice to back Lanez, who received a 10-year prison sentence last week. Iggy Azalea was publicly mocked for her letter of support. The Australian rapper, who had reportedly hired Lanez to produce her next album, wrote a glowing review of the Toronto MC. However, many saw her letter as hypocritical, given that Azalea has previously accused other performers, namely Playboi Carti, of abusive behavior. Furthermore, Azalea’s letter essentially boiled down to “Tory has never shot me so I think he’s a good person.”

Among the other 75 letters written on Lanez’s behalf was one from Mario. “When Tory first became a father,” the letter says, “I remember a conversation about everything he wanted to leave for his child someday.” “I have never seen Tory act out of character in a manner to hurt someone,” it also reads. “We’ve spoken on the phone many times and prayed with each other. All I can ask and pray for is that he and his son are treated fairly,” the rapper wrote. However, Mario’s letter also received significant backlash on social media. Regardless, the letter didn’t help and Lanez could spend as much as the next decade behind bars.

