Tory Lanez trial
- MusicWack 100 Doubles Down On Alleged Megan Thee Stallion & Tory Lanez Video, Fans Poke Holes In His InformationWack 100 has gotten a ton of scrutiny for his comments.By Alexander Cole
- MusicWack 100 Warns Megan Thee Stallion That Her Career Is Over When Alleged Tory Lanez Video DropsThere is currently no evidence that such a video exists.By Alexander Cole
- InterviewsMeghann Cuniff Talks Tory Lanez & Megan Thee Stallion, Her Origins In Journalism, And Rising Above Social Media NarrativesMeghann Cuniff sat down with HNHH for a conversation about her reporting and her recent explosion in the hip-hop world.By Alexander Cole
- CrimeTory Lanez Still Has Faith For His Release After Being Denied Bond: ReportTory Lanez reportedly said that it was "all in God's plan" after the judge denied him bond.By Aron A.
- TVDocumentary About Megan Thee Stallion And Tory Lanez Dropping Next Week"Megan The Stallion vs. Tory Lanez: Five Shots" premieres on September 4.By Ben Mock
- MusicTory Lanez Appeal Hearing Finally ScheduledThe next steps in the rapper's legal case will be heard September 5.By Ben Mock
- MusicStefflon Don And Melli Add To List of Tory Lanez Support LettersTwo more prominent voices add their support for the Canadian rapper.By Ben Mock
- MusicCapella Grey Calls For Tory Lanez To Be FreedGrey went as far as to say that Megan Thee Stallion wasn't shot in the first place.By Ben Mock
- CrimeTory Lanez's First Attorney Advised Him Against Blaming Kelsey Harris For Shooting Megan Thee Stallion: ReportUnsealed documents reveal Tory Lanez's first lawyer told him blaming Kelsey Harris for the Megan Thee Stallion shootingwasn't a "viable strategy."By Aron A.
- CrimeTory Lanez Attempt To Get Judge Disqualified Is RejectedIt looks like the rapper might b e going away for a long, long time.By Noah Grant
- SongsTory Lanez Warns Haters From Jail On Track "Ginobili"The incarcerated rapper has some feelings about people who betrayed him.By Noah Grant
- MusicTory Lanez Hires Casey Anthony's Former Defense LawyerThe Canadian rapper has called on some powerhouse lawyers for his appeal battle, which has been extended.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureTory Lanez Hires New Legal Team Ahead Of SentencingFacing over 20 years in prison, Tory Lanez also had his sentencing rescheduled for February.By Jada Ojii
- SongsTory Lanez Song, "The Color Violet" Enters Billboard Hot 100The Canadian artist was convicted in the Megan Thee Stallion trial just a few weeks ago.By Isaac Fontes
- Pop CultureTony Yayo Says Tory Lanez Will Be Attacked In JailThe 44-year-old candidly addressed the Tory Lanez's guilty verdict in a recent interview.By Isaac Fontes
- CrimeKelsey Harris's Injuries After Tory Lanez Shooting Shown In New PhotosPhotos released of multiple bruises on Harris's body, following days of new footage and recordings related to the incident and court case.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicBody Cam Footage Shows Megan Thee Stallion Crying In Ambulance After ShootingAs more evidence from the Tory and Megan trial comes forth, fans are making sense of this information after a closed case.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicTory Lanez' Alleged Jail Call To Kelsey Harris Leaks: ListenIn the leaked audio that's making its round around the internet, Tory Lanez repeatedly apologizes to Kelsey Harris and admits to being "too drunk."By Joshua Robinson
- Pop CultureYung Joc Shaves His Head Following Tory Lanez Guilty VerdictThe Atlanta native stays true to his word and shaved his head after he promised to do so if Tory Lanez was found to be guilty.By Isaac Fontes
- Pop CultureYung Joc Pledged To Shave Head If Tory Lanez Found GuiltyDJ Vlad, whom Joc had made the commitment to in the first place, confirmed via an Instagram comment that the rapper will follow through.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureTory Lanez Guilty Verdict: Iggy Azalea, Carl Crawford, Melii, & More ReactCelebrities all over Twitter and Instagram reacted to Tory's guilty verdict; some with joy, others with rage.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicJoe Budden Reacts To EJ King's Tory Lanez Trial RecapJoe Budden reacts to EJ King’s post-court Instagram dump.
