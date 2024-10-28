Tory Lanez Files Ethics Complaint Against Former Attorney Over Alleged Roc Nation Ties

The rapper feels he was tricked.

Tory Lanez may be behind bars, but he isn't done fighting. According to TMZ, the rapper filed an ethics complaint on Monday, October 28. The complaint is being leveled at Shawn Holley, a California attorney who briefly represented Lanez during his trial. The rapper feels as though he was not properly informed about Holley's business associations prior to hiring her. Furthermore, Tory Lanez alleges that Holley purposely quit representing him without giving him enough time to find a replacement.

In the complaint obtained by TMZ, Tory Lanez points to Shawn Holley's entertainment career. He alleged that the attorney is a producer on the TV series Reasonable Doubt. Megan Thee Stallion's song "Savage (Remix)" was featured in the show's second season. Lanez believes that Holley's alleged ties to Roc Nation and Megan Thee Stallion denoted a conflict of interest during his case. Especially since Megan was the person that Tory Lanez was convicted of shooting. The rapper's complaint alleges that Holley had Roc Nation's best interest in mind when she agreed to represent him.

Tory Lanez Wants His Attorney Fees Reimbursed

Tory Lanez alleges that Holley withdrew when he refused to make a plea deal. The attorney walked away from Lanez a mere five days before he was sentenced. Lanez alleges that her official reason for quitting was due to a bribery, and the rapper claims that no such bribery took place. Shawn Holley, however, gave a different reason, according to Legal Affairs and Trials. The attorney claims that she quit after Lanez decided to go for the "Kelsey defense" in court. This defense posits that Megan Thee Stallion's friend, Kelsey Harris, was the real shooter.