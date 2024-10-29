Tory Lanez's Former Attorney Denies Allegation That She Has Roc Nation Ties

More legal complications for the rapper.

Tory Lanez is not slowing down. The rapper has decided to keep his legal battle alive by going after his former attorney. He filed an ethics complaint against Shawn Holley on October 28. TMZ reports that the rapper is going after Holley on the grounds that she allegedly has business ties to Roc Nation. He claims Holley was actually serving the best interest of Megan Thee Stallion's label, and not his own, during his trial. Holley has responded to these allegations, via reporter Loren Lorosa.

Lorosa, a former TMZ producer, took to Twitter to share Holley's response. The attorney made it clear that she is not concerned with Tory Lanez's allegations. In fact, she refuted some of the points that the rapper highlighted in his complaint. For one, Holley confirms that she is a co-producer on the TV series Reasonable Doubt. She noted, however, that the show has nothing to do with the Roc Nation brand. It shares the name of an album by Roc Nation co-founder, JAY-Z, but the connections end there. "Roc Nation has nothing to do with the television show Reasonable Doubt, which I co-produce," she noted.

Tory Lanez Filed An Ethics Complaint Against Holley

Furthermore, Shawn Holley noted that Tory Lanez has attempted a similar legal process in the past. She claimed that the rapper tried to level the same accusations at her a year ago, but they did not stick. "Mr. Peterson made these claims over a year ago to the State Bar," she explained. "Which rejected them and promptly closed the matter." To leave absolutely no room for misinterpretation, Holley again announced: "I have never had business ties to Roc Nation."

Holley bumped heads with Tory Lanez during the latter's trial. Legal Affairs and Trials obtained an email exchange between the attorney and the rapper in which she voiced resistance to a defense he wanted to pursue. It has now become known as the "Kelsey defense." Holley did not think it would be effective, and promptly quit as Tory Lanez's legal representation. She explained in the aforementioned email she didn't think the "Kelsey defense" was a viable strategy. Given that Lanez was ultimately sentenced to a decade in prison (with a different attorney), the apprehension on Holley's part makes sense.