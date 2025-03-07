Tory Lanez Alleges He “Protected” Megan Thee Stallion From Jail On New Album

Today, Tory Lanez dropped off his new album, PETERSON. He recorded the project from prison over the course of three weeks, opening up about his legal battle and more. Unsurprisingly, he also goes after Megan Thee Stallion, who he's convicted of shooting in 2020. On “My Shayla,” he uses an AI-generated clip of Donald Trump calling for his release.

“They made him the poster child for unprotecting a Black woman,” the fake U.S. president says. “But the irony of it is, he protected two Black women that night, one from going to jail and one from getting shot. I think it’s time you let that boy back outside.” Lanez later goes on to reference Meg's lawsuit against gossip blogger Milagro Gramz, who she accuses of “churning out falsehoods” about the shooting case. In December, the "Hiss" rapper's team alleged that they had proof he paid Gramz to trash her online.

Tory Lanez Slams Shawn Holley

“Roc Nation coming for Milagro,” Lanez says. “If I was petty I would countersue, because I got evidence.” As expected, Meg's fans aren't happy about all of this, and have been quick to fire back. They accuse him of harassing the femcee even from behind bars. In January, she was granted a restraining order against Lanez following an emotional testimony. Meg is far from the only person Lanez calls out on his new album, however. He also slams his former attorney Shawn Holley, who quit shortly before his trial.