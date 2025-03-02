Tory Lanez Alleges DNA On Gun From Megan Thee Stallion Shooting Case Is “100%” Not His 

Tory Lanez is currently behind bars for shooting Megan Thee Stallion in the foot back in 2020. Despite his prison stay, he was able to call into the Full Send podcast last week. He provided fans with updates on new music, details about how his sentence is going, and more. The performer even discussed his case, coming to his own defense using allegations about the gun suspected to have been involved.

"90% contributor on this gun is a male and the rest of the percentages of this gun are two females and another male. None of those four people are my DNA. So, I'm 100% excluded, not inconclusive like they said when I was in trial. I'm 100% excluded from this gun when it comes to DNA. My fingerprints are 100% excluded from the magazine, from the gun, from the bullets, from anything that has to do with this gun," he alleged. Lanez went on, also criticizing the judge overseeing the case.

Tory Lanez's New Album

This is far from all Lanez discussed on the podcast, however. He also revealed that he has a new album on the way. It's set to arrive in just a few days, and according to the artist, will not disappoint. "The album is coming March 7," he began. "I'ma make sure it's finished by that time. [...] I just needed the reassurance from my Umbrellas that they felt how I felt about the situation. Like, y'all know I'm more than capable, even though this is a very crazy task that has never, ever been done."

"You have to think [about] everybody who's done music from prison or who's done music from jail," he continued. "Usually, it's like this. Over the phone, s**t-sounding, like, 'Yo, this sucks.' That's not what I'm doing here." Lanez also praised Drake during the interview, commending him for continuing to do his thing despite widespread hate coming his way.