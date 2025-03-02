Tory Lanez Alleges DNA On Gun From Megan Thee Stallion Shooting Case Is “100%” Not His 

BY Caroline Fisher 325 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Tory Lanez DNA Megan Thee Stallion Hip Hop News
LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 28: Tory Lanez performs on stage during Spotify Presents: Who We Be Live at Alexandra Palace on November 28, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Joseph Okpako/WireImage)
During a recent podcast appearance, Tory Lanez made some interesting claims about the gun allegedly used to shoot Megan Thee Stallion.

Tory Lanez is currently behind bars for shooting Megan Thee Stallion in the foot back in 2020. Despite his prison stay, he was able to call into the Full Send podcast last week. He provided fans with updates on new music, details about how his sentence is going, and more. The performer even discussed his case, coming to his own defense using allegations about the gun suspected to have been involved.

"90% contributor on this gun is a male and the rest of the percentages of this gun are two females and another male. None of those four people are my DNA. So, I'm 100% excluded, not inconclusive like they said when I was in trial. I'm 100% excluded from this gun when it comes to DNA. My fingerprints are 100% excluded from the magazine, from the gun, from the bullets, from anything that has to do with this gun," he alleged. Lanez went on, also criticizing the judge overseeing the case.

Read More: DJ Akademiks Claims He Mediated Tory Lanez & PARTYNEXTDOOR Beef

Tory Lanez's New Album

This is far from all Lanez discussed on the podcast, however. He also revealed that he has a new album on the way. It's set to arrive in just a few days, and according to the artist, will not disappoint. "The album is coming March 7," he began. "I'ma make sure it's finished by that time. [...] I just needed the reassurance from my Umbrellas that they felt how I felt about the situation. Like, y'all know I'm more than capable, even though this is a very crazy task that has never, ever been done."

"You have to think [about] everybody who's done music from prison or who's done music from jail," he continued. "Usually, it's like this. Over the phone, s**t-sounding, like, 'Yo, this sucks.' That's not what I'm doing here." Lanez also praised Drake during the interview, commending him for continuing to do his thing despite widespread hate coming his way.

Read More: Tory Lanez Asks Fans To Decide If He Should Diss PARTYNEXTDOOR

[Via]

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
Tory Lanez New Album Recorded Prison Drop Sooner Hip Hop News Music Tory Lanez Reveals New Album Recorded In Prison Will Drop Sooner Than You Think 1133
Spotify Presents: Who We Be Live Music Tory Lanez Calls For A "Fair Trial" During New Phone Call From Prison 2.8K
Wack 100 Adam22 Debate Tory Lanez Hip Hop News Music Adam22 & Wack 100 Pick Their Sides & Debate The Tory Lanez Case 2.7K
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images & Cindy Ord/Getty Images Crime DJ Akademiks & Tory Lanez Respond To Megan Thee Stallion Over Alleged DNA Report, Pre-Trial Hearing Delayed 7.4K