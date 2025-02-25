Tory Lanez Accidentally Captures Prison Riot During Recording Session

BY Elias Andrews 2.9K Views
2017 Hangout Music Festival - Day 2
GULF SHORES, AL - MAY 20: Tory Lanez performs at the Surf Stage during 2017 Hangout Music Festival on May 20, 2017 in Gulf Shores, Alabama. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Hangout Music Festival)
The rapper was caught in the middle.

Tory Lanez promised fans he would get to work on a new album, and he has. The rapper started the recording sessions for his upcoming release, which he claims will last three weeks. Based on the intense energy shown during a recent session, though, it may take longer. Tory Lanez recording himself spitting while behind bars. Then, quite suddenly, a prison riot breaks out and the rapper is forced to cut off his performance. It's a harrowing watch.

Tory Lanez can be seen rapping directly into a phone. He's initially facing the camera, but is forced to turn when the aforementioned riot breaks out. The rapper manages to continue his verse initially, but he drops the performance as the situation behind him worsens. Inmates can be seen running past Lanez as he tries to stay out of the way. The recording of Lanez was already on the lower quality side, so whatever is being yelled by the other inmates is difficult to make out. What we can tell is that there is tension in the room. It also sounds like physical contact is made a couple of times offscreen. A banging sound startles Lanez towards the end, and he drops the phone before exiting frame.

Read More: Megan Thee Stallion's Legal Team Seeks To Question Tory Lanez Over Defamation Lawsuit

Can Tory Lanez Make Music In Jail?

Tory Lanez announced plans to record new music last week. The rapper cited the success that other Canadian artists have had in 2025, and declared it was his time to drop. "PARTYNEXTDOOR showed his best work of 2025, Drake showed his best work of 2025," he announced. "The Weeknd showed his best work of 2025, now it's time for me to come out." Lanez is no stranger to releasing music while locked up. He previously figured out a way to put out a series of EPs titled Prison Tapes.

Unfortunately, for him, the recording equipment used to make Prison Tapes was seized by prison guards. Tory Lanez took to social media to bash the guards, and accuse them of being corrupt. "My cell was not raided and trashed because I learned how to record myself in prison," Lanez told his fans. "[It] was shut down because the HIGHER UPS figured out what I was really doing with The Prison Tapes and how many inmates were being helped in a life changing way because of them."

Read More: Drake Shows Love To Tory Lanez While Promoting Upcoming Album

Elias Andrews
Elias Andrews is a music and entertainment writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH in 2024 as the lead night shift contributor, which means he covers new music releases on a weekly basis.
