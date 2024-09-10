Tory Lanez Breaks His Silence After Prison Raid And Warns Of Impending Danger

Prison guards recently raided Tory Lanez's cell.

Tory Lanez says that his Prison Tapes series is on hold "until further notice." He made the disappointing announcement on Instagram on Tuesday after prison guards seized the recording equipment inside his cell. He's currently serving a 10-year sentence for his involvement in the 2020 shooting of Megan Thee Stallion.

"However, I think it's important that my fans know the truth about the crooked ass sh*t that's REALLY going on here," he began. "My cell was not raided and trashed because I learned how to record myself in prison or because I created 'The Prison Tapes'. I was shut down because the 'HIGHER UPS' figured out what I was really doing with 'The Prison Tapes' and how many inmates were being helped in a life changing way because of them."

Megan Thee Stallion Arrives At Court

LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 13: Megan Thee Stallion whose legal name is Megan. Pete makes her way from the Hall of Justice to the courthouse to testify in the trial of Rapper. Tory Lanez for allegedly shooting her on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Lanez went on to accuse the guards of "the most cruel, illegal, and unfair punishment/treatment," since he's been there. He continued: "For so many nights, I asked God to reveal his purpose in making me go through the ills of the prison system. I was later shown that purpose. I was placed in jail to suffer, to feel, and to witness firsthand the pain and oppression being inflicted upon the young black and brown men and women of my generation, I knew I had to change this injustice. So, I made a plan that when I got to prison, I would figure out a way to record music and put all the proceeds towards the legal representation of my fellow inmates, giving them a once in a lifetime chance to go home to their families on appeal and resentencing."

Tory Lanez Speaks Out After Prison Cell Raid