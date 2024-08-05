Tory Lanez Graduates From High School While In Prison And Sets His Sights On College

Tory Lanez is focused on his education.

Tory Lanez has revealed that he graduated from high school while behind bars for the shooting of Megan Thee Stallion. He spoke with Adin Ross over the phone for an interview over the weekend to update fans on how he's doing in prison.

“I’m great,” he said. “I know that a lot of people sometimes when they hear prison or they hear somebody’s down, they think n****’s in the corner somewhere bawling his eyes out.” Instead, Lanez says he's “in a great space mentally,” and is “bettering myself in every single way.” He explained: “A n***a just graduated high school, enrolled in college. Never thought I’d do that. But I’m taking this moment and I’m taking advantage over everything that’s good. I’m a f*cking high school dropout that just graduated high school. That sh*t matters to me. So, it’s the small things that just have me feeling good about life right now.”

Megan Thee Stallion Arrives At Courthouse For Tory Lanez's Trial

LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 13: Megan Thee Stallion whose legal name is Megan Pete makes her way from the Hall of Justice to the courthouse to testify in the trial of Rapper Tory Lanez for allegedly shooting her on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

In addition to working on his education, Lanez recently revealed that he figured out the best way he can go about releasing music while locked up. “It’s over. I done cracked the f*cking code, man,” he said in a post on Instagram. “This means that not even these prison walls can stop me from dropping new music. It’s crazy!” In turn, he dropped his first project since the guilty verdict, Prison Tapes, last week. He also confirmed he's going to be releasing music every week going forward. Check out his full interview with Ross below.

Tory Lanez Speaks With Adin Ross

In addition to speaking with Lanez, Aidin Ross recently claimed that he'll be speaking with former President Donald Trump on Monday, August 5th. Be on the lookout for further updates on Tory Lanez as well as Adin Ross on HotNewHipHop.