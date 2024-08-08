Tory Lanez Becomes The First Artist To Achieve This Impressive Streaming Feat

Say what you will about Tory Lanez's actions, but it's clear that his fans' love for his music isn't slowing down anytime soon.

While Tory Lanez is currently behind bars for shooting Megan Thee Stallion, his music and fanbase are still as active as ever. Moreover, he recently dropped some new tracks for his die-hards to enjoy, "Know What You Need" and "Shots Come For Free," after figuring out a way to record music from prison. But the Canadian artist is also seeing a lot of success with his previously released tracks, with his song "The Color Violet" marking a never-before-seen career feat. The record now has over 1 billion streams across all platforms, thus becoming the first song ever from any artist to do so with zero playlist support.

This description is a little vague, but we assume that it means that platforms like Spotify and Apple Music did not include "The Color Violet" on their curated, editorial, or official playlists. Tory Lanez should be very proud of this achievement, and very grateful to his fanbase for their support despite his actions. This news also arrives amid more curious and odd news concerning him, as his good friend Adin Ross suggested that he would ask Donald Trump to pardon him and set him free if he's elected.

Tory Lanez's "The Color Violet" Is The First Of Its Kind In The Streaming World

Elsewhere, Tory Lanez also told Adin Ross via a phone call that he graduated high school while incarcerated and enrolled in college. "I’m great," he expressed. "I know that a lot of people sometimes when they hear prison or they hear somebody’s down, they think n***as in the corner somewhere bawling his eyes out," remarking on his "great space" mentally and "bettering [himself] in every single way."