Tory Lanez's "Relevant Evidence" In Megan Thee Stallion Case Shot Down By Attorney General

There is a major update in regard to the "relevant evidence" that Tory Lanez was claiming to have. To catch you up to speed, the Brampton, Ontario, Canada rapper recently asked the California court to hear out a statement from his driver, Jauquan Smith. A witness at the scene of the crime, Lanez was hoping that Smith's explanation that it was Megan's friend Kelsey Harris holding the gun would be able to end his 10-year sentence. It was one of a few wins for the "Prison Tapes" MC, as the court was willing to hear out the evidence. However, that victory was short-lived, as HipHopDX is reporting that the California Attorney General’s Office is not accepting it.

In Smith's affidavit, he claims that he did not have good recollection of who actually shot Megan Thee Stallion. Deputy Attorney General, Michael C. Keller, is the man responsible for making this decision to shoot down Lanez's evidence and he did so in an informal response yesterday. What helped Keller come to this was a previous undisclosed statement from Lanez's previous lawyer, George Mgdesyan.

Tory Lanez's Driver Is Not A "Helpful Witness"

Because George didn't call Smith in 2022, Keller and the state came to the same conclusion. Essentially, they knew how Smith would go about his statements. "Because, obviously, his testimony is gonna be putting the gun in the hands of Kelsey", Keller said. He also did not feel that because Smith claims to not know who pulled the trigger it "does not directly contradict [Megan]’s testimony that petitioner [Lanez] was the person who shot her". Furthermore, he also cited that there is plenty of other evidence that goes against Lanez such as a DNA test and texts making it hard to believe it couldn't have been anyone else but the Canadian.

