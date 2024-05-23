Tory Lanez' Appeal Case Could Be Delayed As Prosecutors Ask For Deadline Extension

Though the verdict in Tory Lanez trial for allegedly shooting Megan Thee Stallion in the foot was handed down last year, the trial is far from over. Earlier this year Tory's lawyers filed a motion to get him an entire new trial. They claimed that testimony given by witnesses in the case was prejudicial and that warranted a new trial. Unfortunately for the rapper and singer, the judge shut that motion down. But that doesn't mean he's going to just accept his verdict.

Lanez' lawyers followed it up with an appeal of the original ruling. For anybody hoping that the appeal process might move quickly, that doesn't appear to be the case. Reporter Meghann Cuniff revealed that the appeal, which was first filed a few months ago, was approaching its deadline. Now the prosecutors have requested another extension for their reply. Cuniff explains that it's almost certain to be granted, further extending the ultimate conclusion of the trial to a later date. Check out all of the details she shared on recent developments of the case below.

Read More: Tory Lanez Reveals The "Alone At Prom" Deluxe Artwork

Tory Lanez' Appeal Likely To Be Delayed

Though Lanez has been behind bars all year he hasn't completely disappeared from public discourse. In fact, he even got to chime in on the details of the biggest story in rap music this year, Drake and Kendrick Lamar's beef. He was one of the few to side with Drake in the beef, which isn't much of a surprise given that the "Rich Baby Daddy" rapper has been an advocate for Tory's release for a while now. At the time of Lanez' comments Joe Budden, who relayed his information on the beef, also claimed that Lanez hadn't necessarily heard all of the songs released by both rappers. He's yet to give an updated take now that the entire beef has passed by.

What do you think of Tory Lanez' continued fight to overturn his guilty conviction once again being delayed? Do you think he has any chance at freeing himself through an appeal? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Tory Lanez Gets Prison Visit From His Son

[Via]