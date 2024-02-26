Drake Advocates For Tory Lanez's Release Again On IG: "3 You"

The messy Megan Thee Stallion and Tory Lanez shooting incident is still a hot topic within the hip-hop community. Fans of the genre are damn near split on who to believe. One artist who has proudly shown his support for the Canadian multi-hyphenate is Drake. Even though the two have either been competing or beefing, Drizzy still has love for the incarcerated artist. Drake's support for Tory Lanez during this fiasco even dates back to August after the latter's lengthy Instagram post taking responsibility but not apologizing for "something [he] did not do."

Now, the advocating continues as Drake is back on the Gram to show what team he is on. According to HipHopNMore, he did so by sharing a black and white photo of Tory with the caption, "3 you." The hitmaker has not been of Megan Thee Stallion it seems, ever since he sent some subliminal shots on "Circo Loco" from Her Loss. "This b**** lie ’bout getting shots, but she still a stallion / She don’t even get the joke, but she still smiling."

Drake Is Definitely Not Hiding Who He Is Riding With

Outside of the beef that "HISS" escalated between Meg and Nicki Minaj, Drake also caught some strays. "These n****s hate on BBLs and be walkin' 'round with the same scars (Ah)." However, responded by not responding, acting totally unbothered by it all. This will assuredly get the Hotties upset, so be sure to stick with us for any updates.

What are your thoughts on Drake showing more love for Tory Lanez amid his prison sentence? Does this mean the beef with him and Megan Thee Stallion is real? Whose side are you on in this never-ending debate? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Drake, Tory Lanez, and Megan Thee Stallion. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on around the worlds of music and crime.

