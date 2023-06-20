The last two years have seen Tory Lanez embroiled in a very heated scandal. However, his public fallout with Megan Thee Stallion is just one of many controversies that have left a mark on the artist’s career. The singer and rapper is currently incarcerated after being found guilty of discharging an unregistered firearm with gross negligence. He is now awaiting sentencing.

Notwithstanding, Tory Lanez has had public beefs with many Hip Hop stars throughout his career. While he is often credited with resurrecting friendly Hip Hop competition, he has caused a stir numerous times. Although the scandal surrounding the shooting of Megan Thee Stallion is his most popular, there are several more instances of misconduct on Tory Lanez’s resume.

Beef With Drake

Although they are good friends today, Drake and Tory Lanez didn’t always see eye to eye. The Canadian natives were once beefing as far back as 2015. Indeed, Lanez started out as a fan, even challenging Drake to a rap battle in 2010. The initial love would later translate to tensions five years later when Tory began a series of disses against Drake.

Thus began a series of back-and-forth subliminal exchanges between the pair. Between Drake’s cryptic “Summer Sixteen” and Lanez’s “Uber Everywhere” and “Line Up the Flex,” fans believed there was animosity between the two. By early 2017, Drake called out Lanez by his government name, heating up the scandal with the track “Do Not Disturb.” However, a mere two months later, they put their differences aside and laid their beef to rest. They’ve remained friends since.

Inciting A Riot In Texas

In 2016, Tory Lanez was the subject of another scandal when he reportedly incited a riot in Texas. During a packed concert, the rapper was said to have encouraged his fans to get physical with security personnel. He allegedly had a prior run-in with the security before going on stage and was clearly annoyed by the time his performance had begun.

Lanez would eventually mutter the words “B*tch ass security” and told his swarm of fans to trash the place. What occurred after was a full-on brawl, with chairs and bottles flying around the arena. The crowd went wild, with many left injured due to the altercations. Thankfully no lives were lost, but the police were called in, and the show was eventually shut down.

Altercation With Travis Scott

After one of his shows, Tory Lanez stirred up another scandal after almost swapping fists with Travis Scott. While he’s blamed it on the adrenaline from his performance prior, things could have turned bloody. Lanez addressed the almost-fight in his song “Hate to Say.” The two artists were involved in an argument backstage when Lanez asked Scott if he wanted to apologize or exchange blows. Thankfully, the pair settled it, but Lanez’s heated demeanor was displayed as the altercation was recorded.

Assault On August Alsina

Lanez came under fire after he was reported to have allegedly assaulted August Alsina in Chicago last year. Alsina also went on social media, posting photos of his bloody mouth as a result of the attack. The cause of the assault was Alsina’s refusal to shake Tory Lanez’s. The scandal has led to Tory Lanez being investigated by the LA County District Attorney’s Office.

Beef With Joyner Lucas

The beef between Joyner Lucas and Tory Lanez was short-lived. Lanez stated that he was a better rapper than Lucas, which led to a string of diss tracks between them. Lanez’s most memorable of these was his freestyle of “Lucky You,” a track initially by Eminem that featured Lucas. Two days later, Lucas released a remix of Kodak Black’s “Zeze” to respond to Lanez’s diss.

Parting Ways With Interscope Records

ITS OFFICIAL, NEW TORONTO 3 COMES OUT MARCH !!!! AND AS SOON AS YOU HEAR IT … I HAVE OFFICIALLY FINISHED MY DEAL WITH INTERSCOPE … ITS BEEN REAL . 🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯 – LoneStone — Tory Lanez (@torylanez) February 24, 2020

Tory Lanez caused another scandal with how he announced his separation from Interscope Records. It’s been over three years since he announced his departure, but many fans still wonder why he left the label. However, he did go on a Twitter rant in 2020, suggesting that he does not have creative control. His response to a fan also led many to believe he was unhappy with his deal.

“I haven’t dropped the music that I REALLY wanted to for the last 4 years,” he tweeted. “I just freestyle’d sh*t and songs that WOULD GET YOU BY ,up untill i said f*ck it ‘i gotta atleast go 60 % or they gone start thinking I’m super trash then boom ‘CHIXTAPE 5’ but this should be fun tho.”

Beef With Dreamville Records

Tory Lanez’s beef with the entirety of Dreamville Records began with Don Q after the latter accused him of stealing his lyrics. JID, a rapper signed to Dreamville, used the beef as an opportunity to air his grievances against Lanez for his previous comments at J. Cole. DreamDoll, whose name was mentioned in the rap disses between Lanez and Don Q, also released a diss at Lanez titled “On Ya Head.”

