Drake Ripped Apart After Liking Tory Lanez Statement

Drake is someone whose social media actions are always going to be analyzed and dissected. After all, he is one of the biggest artists in the entire world. Fans are waiting on him to release his new album For All The Dogs, and since he is on tour, there is increased fanfare around him. Overall, this is both a gift and a curse. It is a gift because it shows he still has the juice. However, it is a curse because it means people are going to know what he’s liking on social media. They will also know who he is following and unfollowing.

Well, on Thursday night he got himself caught up in a compromising position. Of course, this is all because of his own doing. Although, the point remains. Below, you can see that Drake actually liked Tory Lanez’s statement on the Megan Thee Stallion shooting. Despite being sentenced to 10 years in prison, Tory is saying that he has nothing to apologize for. He also thanked all of his fans for their support during this time.

Drake And The Controversial Like

Drake has liked Tory Lanez’s statement on Instagram following his 10-year sentencing. pic.twitter.com/soKGxJ75Qs — Pop Base (@PopBase) August 11, 2023

“In no way shape or form was I apologizing for the charges I’m being wrongfully convicted of,” Tory said. “I remain on the stance that I refuse to apologize for something that I did not do. I’ve faced adversity my whole life and every time it looked like I would lose, I came out on top. This is nothing but another moment where my back is against the wall and I refuse to stop fighting till I come out victorious. Tough times don’t last, tough people do. To my family, friends and umbrellas thank you for your continued support. See you soon.”

Social Media Reacts

Following Drake’s like on Instagram, many took to X, otherwise known as Twitter, to criticize him. Overall, the reactions were pretty much entirely negative. Many were disappointed in Drake, while others were quick to suggest he has some sort of beef with Meg. Some even think he was rejected and that this is his way of lashing out. Whatever the reason for this like, it doesn’t seem to be a good look for the megastar. Let us know what you think of the situation, in the comments section below.

Just very weird. Like what’s his beef with her I really wanna know https://t.co/biEEtd6UHy — N (@Deplatformnaya) August 11, 2023

ethel cain and her amish army on their way to handle drake pic.twitter.com/YNUGpNo8DE https://t.co/jdAjMBgozU — wiLL (@willfulchaos) August 11, 2023

the way his fans tried to gaslight us into thinking that line wasn’t about megan just for him to do this is actually INSANE… https://t.co/BQE8Y0NNdB — jay.☆ (@munch4spice) August 11, 2023

Megan definitely curved his ass and he still mad about it https://t.co/viWGqshCbS — S ⁷🖤THEE_NOTORIOUS J.I.MIN (ꪜ) (@parkdatassjm_) August 11, 2023

a pair of bozos…. time for mother Ethel Cain to rally the amish! https://t.co/rYcJeNGzD1 pic.twitter.com/lmihXU7b3H — erin (@DAYASVERSE) August 11, 2023

