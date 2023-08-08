Drake Interupts BenDaDonnn’s Dinner Date In A Hilarious Skit

Drake doesn’t do much media in recent times but it seems like he wants fans to know that his comedic chops are on point. His recent string of media appearances alongside Bobbi Althoff and Caleb Pressley have provided us plenty of laughs but it looks like he’s diving deeper into TikTok skits. He previously linked up with TravQue and most recently, joined forces with Ben Da Donn, who said that Drake is the “ONE LIT HOMIE YOU DONT WANT ANYYYWHEREEE NEAR THE GIRL YOU’RE TALKING TO.”

Known for his charismatic charm and suave presence, Drake approached the table to give Ben a dab before noticing his lady, who Drizzy seemingly tries to rizz up. Drake compliments her resemblance to Aaliyah twice before flexing the ring that he acquired that once belonged to Tupac. “He wore this sh*t at the awards. He got an engravement for his girl. That’s some sh*t I would do,” he said before bringing out a chain to bless Ben Da Don with. Despite Drake’s intention to bless his “day one,” Ben’s face speaks volumes. However, Drake’s exit makes it all the more hilarious.

Drake x Ben Da Don Collab

Drake’s humor undoubtedly shined across this viral clip. However, it doesn’t seem to be a random occurrence. His dog-centric hoodie strongly serves as a reminder that his next album, For All The Dogs is coming soon. Over the past few weeks, he’s hinted at a summer release, although he hasn’t shared a concrete date. While performing at Madison Square Garden in late July, the Canadian rapper said, “I will be back soon. I have an album dropping in, like, two weeks or some sh*t.”

By that timeline, the album should be arriving by the end of the week. In anticipation of the project, Drake’s been spotted wearing plenty of dog-related merch, including dog masks. Hopefully, we’ll see Drake’s new album hit DSPs sooner rather than later. Check out his skit with Ben Da Don above and check out his “On The Radar Freestyle” with Central Cee here.

