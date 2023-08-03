Joe Budden Is “Scared Sh*tless” Of Upcoming Drake Album

Earlier this year Drake dropped a new poetry book called Titles Ruin Everything and in tandem with that announcement, he confirmed he has a new album coming soon. As shows on he and 21 Savage’s “It’s All A Blur” Tour have gone by fans have received more and more information about the project. He’s shared that the album is called For All The Dogs and after an initially unclear timeline, he made it clear the project is coming soon. He also confirmed at a recent show that 21 Savage has his own new album coming soon as well.

One person who isn’t convinced about For All The Dogs yet is Joe Budden. In a new episode of The Joe Budden Podcast, he shared his thoughts. Budden updates fans on how he’s feeling about the album following Drake’s recently released “On The Radar” freestyle with Central Cee. “That Central Cee freestyle has frightened me and scared the living sh*t out of me,” he explained. “That freestyle scared the living sh*t out of me as to what to expect from Drake’s next project.” He expanded on his hope that there will be more conventional rapping on For All The Dogs. “I don’t wanna hear none of that Calypso rapping sh*t. No disrespect, I know Central Cee is him over there, and he smoked that. They both killed it. I don’t wanna hear none of that sh*t on the next Drake project.”

Joe Budden “Scared” Of Drake Album

The “It’s All A Blur” Tour is officially record-breaking. During a stop in Washington earlier this week they generated over $5 million in a single night. Drake and 21 Savage became the first rappers ever to earn that much in a single night on tour. Drake also grabbed headlines for his appearance on Travis Scott’s UTOPIA. The frequent collaborators teamed up on the song “MELTDOWN.” Many think that in the lyrics he takes shots at both Pusha T and Pharrell.

