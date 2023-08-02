Lil Yachty Clowns Drake For Instagram Caption

Drake got roasted in his Instagram comments recently. The Canadian artist shared a series of blurry live shots on the platform today (August 2), alongside a dramatic caption. “Least you can do is introduce me to the new you or the old clone or whatever she’s called,” the caption begins. “But you expected me to know who she was all along. They used to banish ppl from towns for things smaller then what you’re on.” The caption got the attention of Drake’s self-proclaimed “bestie,” Lil Yachty, who quickly took the wind of his sails.

“Y’all what do dis n***a be talkin bout ⁉️” he wrote, “Load of blabber‼️‼️ am I right [!?]” Luckily for Drake, his caption did appear to resonate with several other users, with one even dubbing him the “caption God.” It’s clear that Lil Yachty was simply poking fun at Drake, as the two are known to have a solid bond. Lil Yachty recently joined Drake onstage on his “It’s All A Blur” tour, captioning photos from the night, “One of the only n***as I look up to.“

Lil Yachty Calls Drake’s Caption A “Load Of Blabber”

Lil Yachty’s comment on Drake’s recent IG post 💀💀💀 pic.twitter.com/BLFXcp5BPp — Joey (@gothamhiphop) August 2, 2023

Drake embarked on his “It’s All A Blur” tour with a performance in Chicago at the beginning of July. Since then, the tour’s been making headlines for fans’ antics. Shortly after opening the tour, one attendee threw a bra at him onstage, with he proceeded to investigate. The artist revealed that the bra was a size 36DD, saying “That’s some knocks, I ain’t gon’ lie.” As expected, Drizzy has since been hit with countless bras. One particularly well-endowed bra-thrower was later discovered by internet sleuths, and even received an offer from Playboy. Drake will continue to make his way around the U.S. and Canada until October, with notable stops in Inglewood, Los Angeles, and Toronto.

Lil Yachty, on the other hand, recently appeared on Bobbi Althoff’s The Really Good Podcast. The rapper took the opportunity to share the reason he started his own podcast. “I did it for my best friend,” he revealed, “I did it because I wanted to make him rich.”

