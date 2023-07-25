36G Drake Fan Receives Offer From Playboy, Rapper Reportedly Reached Out On Instagram

21-year-old Veronica Correia says she hasn’t responded to Drizzy’s Story reaction quite yet.

By Hayley Hynes
In 2023, finding fame and fortune is easier than ever before. For some, a simple viral TikTok will do the trick, and for others, throwing a bra at Drake is enough to have the world fawning at your feet. The latter is the case for 21-year-old Veronica Correia, who’s been the subject of much internet discussion since throwing her lingerie on stage at the 36-year-old during his New York tour stop. Upon picking up the garment, Champagne Papi was amazed to find its size – 36G. “Locate this woman immediately,” he joked at the time before continuing his performance.

It seems the internet has taken the rapper’s request seriously, as it wasn’t long before Correia was identified online. Now that we’ve been able to put a face to a bra size, some have compared the young woman to Drake’s baby mama, Sophie Brussaux, suggesting that she may have a chance with the 6ix God. Earlier this week she spoke with TMZ about what went down, revealing that she initially had no intention of throwing her bra at the concert. “He came past me and walked to the DJ booth where he was really singing like, right in front of me,” Correia recalled.

Veronica Correia Recalls Throwing Her Bra At Drake

“I just knew he was gonna pick it up if I threw it right at his feet. There was no way he was gonna walk by it,” she confidently added. Besides having Drake react to one of her IG Stories (which she didn’t respond to, only react), Correia noted that she doesn’t have plans to start an OnlyFans, but Playboy has reached out to her with an interest in collaborating.

Correia certainly caught Drake’s attention with her bra at Barclay’s Center, but she’s not the only woman on his mind lately. Sexyy Red has also been getting up close and personal with the Canadian amid his It’s All a Blur tour, even hinting at the possibility of a collaboration coming from them soon. Read all about that at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

