Drake Messaged Viral “36G Bra” Girl On IG To Share Life Advice

Drake messaged the girl who threw her 36G bra onstage on Instagram after the viral moment at one of his recent It’s All A Blur tour stops. The girl, whose name is Veronica Correia, revealed that the Toronto rapper messaged her during an appearance on the Club Ambition podcast.

“He slid up on a story and just laughed at one,” Correia said. “I took a day or two to respond. You know, ’cause I just didn’t know what to say, so I just liked it. And then I wrote out this paragraph basically just thanking him for the experience, like an awesome show. And then I told him that I own the coffee shop in Cumberland and asked him just if he liked coffee and how he likes it.”

Drake In Concert

SANTIAGO, CHILE – MARCH 18: Drake performs during day two of Lollapalooza Chile 2023 on March 18, 2023 in Santiago, Chile. (Photo by Marcelo Hernandez/Getty Images)

From there, Drake apparently remarked that he takes his coffee “iced and sweet” before noting that Correia is really “sought after” right now. He also shared some life advice for her: “He said just to live your amazing life like people are faceless and they would never really say the negative comments to you,” she continued. “So, that was like, ‘Awww!’” Check out Correia’s appearance on the Club Ambition podcast below.

Drake has been having bras thrown at him in cities throughout the It’s All A Blur tour. One place where that won’t be happening, however, is Memphis, Tennessee, where Drake and 21 Savage canceled their upcoming show.

Veronica Correia Discusses Drake’s DMs

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SOUND | Victor Baez (@itsavibe)

Outside of the It’s All A Blur tour, Drake is finishing up his next studio album, For All The Dogs. At a show in New York City, he confirmed that it’ll be releasing in the coming weeks. Be on the lookout for more information regarding the project on HotNewHipHop.

