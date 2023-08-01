Drake Messaged Viral “36G Bra” Girl On IG To Share Life Advice

Drake apparently slid into the DMs of the girl who threw her size 36G bra onstage during a recent stop on the “It’s All A Blur” tour.

BYCole Blake
Drake Messaged Viral “36G Bra” Girl On IG To Share Life Advice

Drake messaged the girl who threw her 36G bra onstage on Instagram after the viral moment at one of his recent It’s All A Blur tour stops. The girl, whose name is Veronica Correia, revealed that the Toronto rapper messaged her during an appearance on the Club Ambition podcast.

“He slid up on a story and just laughed at one,” Correia said. “I took a day or two to respond. You know, ’cause I just didn’t know what to say, so I just liked it. And then I wrote out this paragraph basically just thanking him for the experience, like an awesome show. And then I told him that I own the coffee shop in Cumberland and asked him just if he liked coffee and how he likes it.”

Read More: Fans Find Drake Fan Who Threw Him 36G Bra, Lil Yachty Opens Show In MSG

Drake In Concert

SANTIAGO, CHILE – MARCH 18: Drake performs during day two of Lollapalooza Chile 2023 on March 18, 2023 in Santiago, Chile. (Photo by Marcelo Hernandez/Getty Images)

From there, Drake apparently remarked that he takes his coffee “iced and sweet” before noting that Correia is really “sought after” right now. He also shared some life advice for her: “He said just to live your amazing life like people are faceless and they would never really say the negative comments to you,” she continued. “So, that was like, ‘Awww!’” Check out Correia’s appearance on the Club Ambition podcast below.

Drake has been having bras thrown at him in cities throughout the It’s All A Blur tour. One place where that won’t be happening, however, is Memphis, Tennessee, where Drake and 21 Savage canceled their upcoming show.

Veronica Correia Discusses Drake’s DMs

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by SOUND | Victor Baez (@itsavibe)

Outside of the It’s All A Blur tour, Drake is finishing up his next studio album, For All The Dogs. At a show in New York City, he confirmed that it’ll be releasing in the coming weeks. Be on the lookout for more information regarding the project on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Drake Sings “Jumbotron S**t Poppin” With Fan, Finds 42H Bra While On Tour

[Via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is currently an Editor at HotNewHipHop based out of Brooklyn, New York. He began working at the site as an intern back in 2018 while studying journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s graduated with a bachelor's degree and written extensively about a wide range of topics including pop culture, film &amp; television, politics, video games, sports, and much more. He’s also covered music festivals such as Gov. Ball and Rolling Loud. You can find him publishing work for HNHH from Monday to Wednesday or on weekends. On the sports front, Cole’s a passionate NBA and NFL fan with his favorite teams being the Indianapolis Colts and Los Angeles Lakers. He also roots for the Yankees whenever he finds himself at Yankee Stadium or the Red Storm when in the company of other SJU alumni. His favorite hip-hop artists are billy woods, Earl Sweatshirt, Cam’ron, MIKE, and Mach-Hommy.