Fans Find Drake Fan Who Threw Him 36G Bra, Lil Yachty Opens Show In MSG

Drake and 21’s “It’s All A Blur” tour gave us enough viral moments to last us a whole tour cycle- and it’s not even halfway done yet. Moreover, one of the most recent comical happenings at these shows was when a woman threw the 6 God a size 36G bra (for those unaware, that’s a pretty big bra). When he noticed the size, he joked to the crowd for them to “locate this woman immediately,” which is about the most Drake-type reaction you could expect. However, he probably didn’t expect for die-hards to actually listen to him, but what else would they do if not listen to him? Furthermore, social media detectives found the female online, and some clips emerged of her reaction and the moment she threw the bra.

Of course, Drake has had a lot of experiences with bras during this tour, mainly people who threw them onstage. In fact, it got to such a point that, when he saw no bras at a recent show, he expressed disappointment. It seems like that’s the new metric for him to use when determining whether each night’s show is going well, as odd as that sounds. Still, this is the Certified Lover Boy himself we’re talking about, so he knows very well that this is just part of his branding at this point.

Social Media Locates Drake’s Fan Who Threw Him A 36G Bra

All that said, viral moments aren’t all that this tour has brought; it’s actually the least of our worries. With special guests, great performances, and one heck of a setlist, “It’s All A Blur” is proving to be a great time. Recently, Drake and 21 went hard at the one and only Madison Square Garden, and brought a good friend to open for them. Lil Yachty graced the crowd with a short but sweet set to start things off, and one clip shows him performing his classic hit “Minnesota.”

Lil Yachty Opens Tour In Madison Square Garden

Meanwhile, there’s little doubt that these artists will continue to outdo themselves in all areas. We just hope that creeps don’t blow up the 36G bra woman’s IG page too much as a result of this new fame. No one should be reduced to their bra size, even though she seems quite proud of the viral moment. Regardless, log back into HNHH for the latest news and updates on Drake and Lil Yachty.

