Drake Teases “For All The Dogs” Album, Security Blocks Over-Eager Fan Who Attempts To Rush Him

Since Drake delivered Views in 2016, music lovers have been waiting for a summer to channel the same feeling that one did. It’s still relatively early on in 2023’s hottest season of the year, but the music lately has been nothing short of fire, and rappers aren’t done turning up the heat quite yet. This New Music Friday (July 21) brought Nas’ Magic 2 and Ice Spice’s Like..? (Deluxe) EP. On top of that we also heard Travis Scott’s “K-POP” single featuring The Weeknd and Bad Bunny, which is set to appear on his quickly approaching Utopia album.

Drizzy also came through with a new track in the form of his On The Radar freestyle with Central Cee. Hip-hop heads have been eating the duo’s work up, specifically turning the father of one’s verse into many memes on Twitter. It’s undeniably nice to see Drake continuing to work so hard, even amid his North American tour with 21 Sav. Fans are happier than ever to have him back on the road, expressing their gratitude by throwing bras at the rapper, or even foolishly attempting to run toward him.

Drake’s Security Team is Working Overtime

In a now-viral video, a woman attempts to rush Champagne Papi as he strolls from a car into a building, a large crew of security in tow. She doesn’t make it far before the Toronto native’s team stops her, but still, her refusal to stand up and comply with the guards made for a hilarious moment.

While Drake has yet to give us a tracklist for his recently announced For All The Dogs album, he has been using his outfits and Instagram Story to tease the LP. Earlier this month he broke the internet while stepping out in a dog mask, and more recently, he swapped his original breed out for a new bulldog one. In addition to that, the 36-year-old sported a puppy sweater during a night out in NYC.

For All The Dogs Teasers

Keep scrolling to see some of Drake’s latest For All The Dogs teasers, as well as the motivational speech he gave during a recent tour date. Do you think the Canadian’s upcoming album will top Honestly, Nevermind and Her Loss? Let us know in the comments, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

